Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A car passes by a section of the Back 40 trail that sits fairly close to Euston Road.

City council members expressed concerns about a recently reworked section of trail alongside Euston Road during last week's work session.

Council member Jim Wozniak said he had concerns that the revised trail, which includes some berms and small tabletops, is too close to the road.

Wozniak said he's concerned because the section comes in and out of the treeline and a motorist may see someone coming toward their vehicle on a bike and panic. Additionally, he said, someone could miss a turn and end up in the road.

"You're coming right at the car at a 45 degree angle, and you do it twice," he said. "You come out of them trees out of nowhere."

Wozniak said he's also concerned about the crossing on Riordan Road for the under-construction 11 Under trail system. The crossing comes shortly after a turn at the bottom of a hill with poor visibility and the lights at the crossings often give false alarms, which may lead to drivers disregarding the flashing lights.

It would help to move the crossing and change up lines of sight, he said.

"I see how people drive here and we're not getting any better," he said.

Council member Linda Lloyd said she was also concerned about the stretch alongside Euston Road because it looks like it's for very experienced riders and may be beyond some people's skill level.

"That just looks like a really bad accident," she said.

The rockwork is attractive, she added.

Council member Stephen Bourke said that, while a lot of trail design happens in the field, the trail builder should be checking to see if it encroaches on street setbacks.

A rock wall close to the road is a concern, he said.

"It's bad for everybody when you guys have to redo something," he said.

Daniel Marley, project manager with Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers, said that the trail alongside Euston Road was redesigned largely to help keep riders off the road -- the previous stretch was a simple straight line and some riders may choose to take the road instead.

The trail is not a black diamond difficulty trail, in part because there are alternate lines around all the jumps, he explained, and all of them are optional.

Trail builders are considering signs for the drops, he added, and the trailblazers can further discuss how to address the council's concerns.

The crossing at Riordan Road may be moved East to improve visibility and pruning can further improve sightlines, he said.

