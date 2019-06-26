Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A cliff swallow looks down from its nest constructed from sand and mud on the underside of the U.S. Highway 71 onramp bridge.

Cliff swallows can be seen beneath Bella Vista roads, with nests built on the undersides of bridges, often above waterways.

The colony nesting sites are busy and someone is always coming or going as birds dive from their nests and flutter back into them while grumpy-looking faces peer down from their gourd-shaped nests, which are made from mud and feature narrow openings leading to a wider nesting area.

Bluebird Shed proprietor and bird enthusiast Butch Tetzlaff said they're nice little birds and they're fairly dependent on human construction because there are a limited number of open cliff faces like they would naturally use for nesting sites.

The nests are made from mud and sand and typically last a long time because they don't get rained on, he said.

It's not hard to see 80 to 100 birds fluttering around one nesting site during the summer, he said.

According to the Audubon Guide to North American Birds, cliff swallows are almost entirely insectivorous, often feasting on flying insects like beetles, flies, winged ants, bees and wasps, which are typically caught midflight.

On occasion, they'll also eat berries.

Both parents collaborate to build their nests and leave food for their young, which are typically ready to leave the nest 21 to 23 days after hatching.

