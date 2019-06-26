The northern cardinal is a flash of red in Bella Vista's trees.

Males are brightly colored, though females have brown feathers that provide better camouflage.

Bird enthusiast and Bluebird Shed proprietor Butch Tetzlaff said cardinals are great birds to watch. They occupy very small territories, he said, meaning the cardinal one might see out their back window is likely the same one each time.

While the bird may be somewhat familiar, handling is ill-advised.

"They bite very hard," Tetzlaff said.

Their plumage is also affected by their diet, he explained, and better-fed males can be more vibrant and better able to attract a mate.

"The brighter males have better territories and better food," he explained.

With a nesting pair, the male will often feed the female, he said.

According to the Audubon Guide to North American Birds, cardinals often hide their nests in thick shrubs or vines, or low trees. Males will defend their nesting territory fiercely from other male cardinals as well as their own reflections.

Females lay three or four eggs which hatch in 12 or 13 days. The young birds are ready to leave the nest after 9 to 11 days.

Cardinals eat a varied diet of seeds, insects and berries, and young are fed primarily on insects.

