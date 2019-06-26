Last week's Cancer Challenge, which featured running, golf, shooting and tennis events, brought in approximately 3,000 participants.

Cancer Challenge executive director Teresa Burke said that earnings from the event aren't currently available.

"We are trying to pull numbers together," she said.

The annual event, which started in 1993, raises money for cancer resources in Northwest Arkansas and, according to the nonprofit's website, has provided more than $12.8 million for cancer care in the area.

