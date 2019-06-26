10k runners take off Saturday morning during the Cancer Challenge run-walk event. Race director Ty Hoffine said there were more than 300 registered entrants in the event, which included a 10k run, a 5k run and a one-mile walk. - Photo by Keith Bryant
Last week's Cancer Challenge, which featured running, golf, shooting and tennis events, brought in approximately 3,000 participants.
Cancer Challenge executive director Teresa Burke said that earnings from the event aren't currently available.
"We are trying to pull numbers together," she said.
The annual event, which started in 1993, raises money for cancer resources in Northwest Arkansas and, according to the nonprofit's website, has provided more than $12.8 million for cancer care in the area.
