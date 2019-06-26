Box turtles wander the underbrush -- and occasionally cross the road -- in search of snacks.

Joyce Hicks, who runs the Bella Vista-based Northwest Arkansas Turtle Rehabilitation Center, said that box turtles spend most of the daytime sleeping and hiding, and forage during the off-hours.

These box turtles are around for a long time, she said, with lifespans estimated at 30 to 100 years.

Moreover, she said, females are not ready to lay eggs until they are seven to 13 years old and only a few of those eggs will result in adult turtles.

"Everything eats them ... snakes and raccoons and birds eat the babies," Hicks explained.

As the turtles get older, she said, their shells become smoother from years of hibernation and digging, which weathers the outside of it.

They like to soak in water, where they'll drink and take a bathroom break, and after a good rain, they'll go on the search for bugs to snack on.

"They spend their day looking for food -- digging in leaves and different areas looking for bugs," she explained.

Juveniles, in particular, eat more bugs, she said, but they become more herbivorous as they get older -- chowing down on plants and mushrooms.

They're also scavengers and will eat off dead animals, she said.

Most of these box turtles live in a one- to a two-mile-wide territory, she said, though males sometimes branch out into different spaces to find a mate or avoid one another.

"They know where everything is, they know where to hibernate, where the water source is and where their food is," she said.

Those habitats are shrinking and becoming less hospitable as humans continue to develop, Hicks said. Buildings take up space the turtles used to roam, and roads create a hazard to cross, she explained.

Since May this year, Hicks said she's seen 30 turtles hit by cars and, with human assistance, they have about a 50% chance of survival.

Additionally, she said, some turtles are collected and kept as pets, but indoor enclosures are rarely adequate for them.

"If you see them, leave them alone, don't bring them home," Hicks said.

