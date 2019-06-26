Managing the man-made lakes in Bella Vista means a constant balance between the demands of the people who fish in the lakes and the people who swim or boat on the lake, according to Rick Echols, the POA's lakes and fisheries superintendent.

The swimmers want the lake water to be clear, but fishermen know that clear water won't feed the fish. Every week during warm weather months, volunteers go and measure each lake for clarity. Echols has a goal. As long as the clarity stays within a certain range, he does nothing, but if it gets too clear, he fertilizes the lakes. The fertilizer helps the plankton which is what actually adds color to the clear water, but plankton is also on the lower rungs of the food chains. It feeds the smallest organisms which, in turn, feed the smallest fish which feed the bass that the fishermen catch.

Another problem with clear water is it allows the light to penetrate to the bottom, and that encourages aquatic vegetation on the lake bottom. Aquatic vegetation is battled with herbicides.

Cloudy water doesn't mean the water is dirty, Echols said. It just means the water has life in it.

With seven lakes to manage, Echols and his staff can make each lake experience a little different. He purposely doesn't stock each lake the same way.

The only fish that appear naturally in the lake are the green sunfish that come in from the creeks. Bass, catfish and bluegill are stocked in all the lakes.

In the wintertime, Brittany is stocked with trout. Trout like cool water, he explained. If they do survive the summer, they do it by staying deep in the lake. An unexpected benefit of stocking trout is that the bass grow larger in Brittany. The bass eat the trout that anglers don't reel in and then become trophy fish, he said.

For the past few years, Echols has been raising his own saugeye to stock in Windsor and Ann. Saugeye, a hybrid, is a combination of walleye and sauger. They need some help to reproduce in Bella Vista Lakes. The fish was first introduced to Lake Norwood in 2008, according to a story in the Weekly Vista that spring. Residents were asking for a walleye fishery, but saugeye was considered more suitable to Bella Vista Lakes.

Loch Lomond, the largest of the POA lakes is also the lake with the most fishing tournaments, so the Lakes Department concentrates on the bass fishery there. A hybrid striped bass has been stocked in Lomond, Windsor and Ann.

Avalon is where the fish hatchery is located inside the year-round fishing dock. But Avalon is also the home of Bella Vista's first swimming beach, so the water in that lake is kept fairly clear all summer.

Dave Barfield describes himself as a kayak fisherman.

"I guess you could say that I was a kayak fisherman before kayak fishing was cool," he said. "I've been doing it since I moved to Bella Vista 12 years ago, and that's what I like most about all of our lakes: they are very kayak friendly. That's one of the reasons kayak fishing has become so popular in Bella Vista."

With four of the seven lakes designated as no-wake lakes, Kayaks can get around easily. The three larger lakes have coves where wakes are not allowed, so they can also be kayak friendly.

Angler Mike Messerli has enjoyed Loch Lomond for years.

"I love getting up early morning and take my coffee out on the lake," he said. "Fishing and nature photos are the best way to start my day."

