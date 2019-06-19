Courtesy of Greg Sellers For the third year, professional golfers with the APT came to Bella Vista for the NWA Charity Classic on Tuesday through Saturday last week.

The final round of the Cooper Communities at Bella Vista Country Club was played on Saturday and a champion was named. The day started with three hours of delays due to weather, but that didn't stop the 53 players who made the cut in competing for the title at this prestigious event.

Throughout the four rounds, James Nitties (Newcastle, Australia) played consistent golf posting (64/69/67/67) a total of 267 (-21) carding 26 birdies, 1 eagle and just 7 bogeys to claim the title. Nitties came into the final round trailing pairing partner Rylee Reinertson (Gibbon, Neb.) by one stroke.

Reinertson led throughout the first three rounds and through the turn in the final round. On the par-four 11th, Nitties birdied to tie Reinertson at 19-under. A hiccup for Nitties came on the 13-hole as he bogeyed and Reinertson birdied, giving Reinertson a 2-stroke lead with five holes left to play. The door opened for Nitties when Reinertson missed a birdie putt on the par-5 16th. After a magnificent tee shot on the final hole, Nitties sank a 12-foot birdie putt for the win.

The tournament started with a Pro-Am game on Monday, June 10. When regular play began on Tuesday, there were 128 golfers registered. Over 200 local volunteers kept things running smoothly.

According to the web site, apt.golf, the tour started in 1994 in the mid-south region of the U.S.

"In addition to raising thousands of dollars each year for charity, these events provide an avenue for professional golfers to hone their skills while preparing for a life on the PGA Tour," it reads.

Some APT golfers "graduate" to the PGA including Mark Hensby, J.L. Lewis, Tim Herron, Cameron Beckman, Bubba Watson and Ryan Palmer.

When the tournament was over, the staff gave special thinks to Director of Golf Darryl Muldoon and his staff at Bella Vista Country Club and all the volunteers led by volunteer coordinator Ruth Hatcher.

The charities that will benefit from the fundraising are Village House, The Boys & Girls Club, Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary, Courtesy Van and the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

