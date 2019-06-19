I was once the kid who was embarrassed by his parents. I mean, goodness, gracious, they would stop and talk with random strangers. They would practically bend over backward, stop what they were otherwise doing, and go out of their way to be friendly, even helpful to complete strangers. How embarrassing! And I think they knew it from the rolling of my eyes, but didn't care! In fact, I think they enjoyed embarrassing their kids by doing things like that!

Now I do it! And, I confess, I enjoy it, too! And Bella Vista is an easy place to do it because almost everyone here is from somewhere else and has a story to tell about how they came to live in Bella Vista. I rarely get strange looks from strangers with whom I strike up a brief conversation. My kids would roll their eyes, but complete and total strangers mostly don't seem to mind taking a brief break from their activity to talk to an outgoing, friendly stranger.

Some of those who identify with the younger generations seem to have an aversion to gregarious personalities. I wonder if that's due, in part, to so many hours spent in one-way communication with an electronic game or device. Even texting, tweeting and whatever the latest app accomplishes is not the same as eye to eye, voice to voice communication. My parents, thank you, Lord, taught me some valuable social graces even if I didn't appreciate it at the time.

So, I did, and still do the same things my parents did. I love people and trying to connect with strangers in a way that blesses them and me. And I don't really care if it embarrasses my kids or anyone else. In fact, I rather enjoy it when it does. I know, one day, sooner or later, they'll be doing the same thing. And I'll be glad of that, too.

The world is a better, smaller place when we go out of our way to bless each other with kindness, friendliness and open hearts. And I know God will never roll His eyes in embarrassment when His children do what Jesus did.

