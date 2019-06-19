Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Brad Kennell, the new commander of American Legion Post 341, is planning on helping veterans in many different ways.

Brad Kennell, the new commander of American Legion Post 341, has a goal. It's time, he said, for the post to do more for the veterans in the community.

Speaking only two days after he was installed as commander, Kennell already had a good example of the work he hopes to undertake. When some of the members of the post heard about a fellow veteran in need, they immediately offered to help. They installed a donated water heater, repaired the damaged floor -- the result of the old water heater's malfunction -- and then built a much-needed wheelchair ramp for the man and his wife. Veterans helping each other is Kennell's mission.

He's developing a list of needs for veterans in the nursing home and the assisted living facility in Fayetteville, as well as those in Bella Vista.

"I've got the experience. I know how to do it," he explained, about community service.

Before moving to Bella Vista two years ago, Kennell lived in the Black Hills of South Dakota and spent his career as a treasury agent.

Before that, he spent a full year in Vietnam with the 198th Brigade and was wounded in 1970.

His son is also a veteran after five years in the Marines and two tours of duty in Iraq.

To get more funds for service projects, Kennell plans to cut expenses at the Post. He's already raised $24,000 to help pay off the building's mortgage. Without the mortgage, there will be more money to dedicate to the projects.

Kennell is working with his board to develop a more comprehensive budget to help keep expenses in line.

Meanwhile, a chili cook-off is in the planning stages as a fundraiser, and maybe a gun show sometime in the future.

With over 600 members, Post 341 is among the largest posts in Arkansas, but Kennell wants to add more members. Members are reaching out to all veterans to invite them to join. It's especially important to recruit among the younger veterans. They tend to be busy working and raising families, he said, and he can appreciate that, but some of the older veterans need the help.

There's a surprising number of World War II veterans listed among the membership, he said, although many of them are no longer able to attend meetings. He's looking for a way to recognize them in the near future.

The more active members are veterans of Korea and Vietnam, but they are also aging and need some reinforcements.

On Fourth of July, the Post will be helping at both the parade and the event at the Veteran's Wall of Honor, Kennell said. He hopes to have members carry all five flags representing the branches of military service.

