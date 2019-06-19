We have lived in Bella Vista for just over a year. We are extremely happy with our decision to move to this community.

After reading a letter to the editor in the Wednesday, June 5, Vista newspaper, "Crime rate is low," I feel compelled to respond. I have to question a number of points. When I read a number of times -- "my experience," with no explanation, I immediately think of "anonymous source." Let me point to a couple of facts.

Our police department has a program called Operation Good Morning in which any Bella Vista resident may set up a time, between 5 and 10 a.m., to be called (automated) and simply answer the phone with a voice response to let the office know everything is OK. If the call(s) receive no response, an officer will make a visit to the residence. This serves not only the elderly but anyone with needs or living alone or just wanting to feel comfortable knowing someone is going to check on them daily. As for investigating, the criminal investigating department, in 2015, was assigned 266 cases, and this happens after the responding officers to a call complete their investigation. In 2018, there were 362 cases assigned to the criminal investigation division.

Bella Vista police department also offers a Citizen Police Academy program twice a year to a limited number of community members that would like to get to know the inner works of our police department -- a great opportunity!

Before moving here, I had the opportunity to serve on the city council of a town smaller than Bella Vista, but we had two sister cities that were both larger with whom we worked closely. I have never seen a more dedicated, respectful and professional department -- at all levels -- than the Bella Vista Police Department in all my opportunities!

There is a 28 page 2018 YEAR END REPORT available at www.bellavistaar.gov website.

Get to know the Bella Vista Police Department for yourself, the outstanding people and the job they do, working out of a "shoebox" of a station.

Tucker Kehoe

Bella Vista

Editorial on 06/19/2019