Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista K.B. and Sue Smith posed in their living room after attending the 75th anniversary of D-Day earlier this month. K.B. Smith was aboard the U.S.S Satterlee in 1944 while it fired on German gunners overlooking Omaha Beach.

In 1942 when he was 17 years old, K.B. Smith wanted to be a Marine. He tried to enlist, but his parents refused to sign. There was a war on and they thought he would be safer in the Navy. That was how K.B. Smith came to be on the first U.S. warship to approach the coast of Normandy on June 6, 1944, firing guns trained at Point du Hoc where Army rangers were landing.

In 2019, K.B. Smith and his wife, Sue, were back in the area but this time they were standing behind President Trump at ceremonies to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

"The worst part was walking into the cemetery and seeing all those crosses," he said about the recent trip. "But the people were so warm and enthusiastic."

The D-Day survivors were welcomed with champagne and homemade cake. They toured an "excellent" museum and took home a specially labeled bottle of wine. They watched a reenactment of the plight of Paratrooper John Steele who was famously stranded on the side of a church in Sainte-Mère-Église after his parachute was caught on the steeple. Even after 75 years Smith was impressed with the gratitude of the people who live along the coast of France.

Smith served on USS Satterlee in 1943 to 1945. A young Henry Fonda was also on the ship for a short time, but he transferred to Officers Candidate School. It was a brand new ship when it launched in July 1942.

Their first missions were convoys, but in 1944, the Satterlee's crew underwent special training. Their job was to support Army Rangers who would eliminate a German gun battery at Pointe du Hoc. The guns were overlooking Omaha Beach.

They moved into position on June 5 along with three mine sweepers and the crew watched through the night as paratroopers and gliders began the assault. At the appointed time on June 6, the guns on the Satterlee turned to the cliffs. Their job, Smith said, was to make sure the top of the cliffs were clear while 200 Rangers used ropes to scale them.

The ship came under fire, but there were no casualties, Smith said.

Later in the summer, they participated in the invasion of southern France.

"That was pretty quiet compared to D-Day," Smith remembered.

Later that year the ship was attacked by German E-Boats -- attack boats sometimes called S-boats - and the Satterlee took German prisoners of war back to the states with them.

Before the war ended, Smith transferred to an underwater demolition team. He was discharged in 1946.

He went to school to become an engineer and married in 1951. K.B. and Sue Smith spent most of the lives in Nebraska but they retired to Bella Vista and lived on Lake Windsor for 20 years.

About five years ago, Smith got a call from one of the sailors who served with him and they agreed to go the 75th anniversary together.

He's still looking for any other survivors of the Satterlee which was decommissioned after the war.

General News on 06/19/2019