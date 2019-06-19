BV Civil War Round Table

The July meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Bella Vista Historical Society Museum. Please note that this is one week later than the normal first Thursday meeting due to the Independence Day holiday. The guest speaker will be Dale Phillips, who recently retired from the National Park Service after 41 years of service. He was posted in New Orleans for many years and has developed a four-part series of talks on New Orleans in the Civil War. This first part will encompass the early Civil War where the Union captured this vital city. Dale will cover the remaining three parts, beginning in 2020.

The round table is open to the public and only requires an interest in the American Civil War. For further information or to be added to the distribution list for upcoming meeting information and newsletters, please email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Decorative Artists

The Bella Vista Decorative Artists met on June 8 at Riordan Hall. Ruth Klotz instructed the members on the use of alkyd paints on cork or pressed wood board for painting "The Hen Party." Ruth has been a member of the BVDA since 1994. She has several of her paintings on display purchase at the Wishing Spring Gallery in Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista Decorative Artists meets at 9 a.m. one Saturday of each month at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The 2019 schedule is as follows: July 13, Aug. 10, no meeting in September, Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 14, member Christmas brunch. The chapter will host a Mad-Hatter Party at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Saturday, Sept. 14. The purpose of the chapter is to stimulate interest and appreciation for the art of painting. BVDA does a variety of service projects. Each month BVDA has a chapter member or a visiting national artist teach an art project. The Saturday, July 13, meeting will feature member Kay Blood. She will instruct on the use of oil paints for a landscape painting.

Painters of all skill levels make up the BVDA Chapter and all visitors are welcome. For more information, call Marian Lawless at 479-212-4996.

USS Navy Snook Base

The USS Navy Snook Base held its annual base picnic at Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista. A large group of members, their families and friends enjoyed the cookout and camaraderie. A brief base business meeting was held by Commander Ken Spencer. Upcoming events include the Fourth of July Parade in Bella Vista. Staging for the parade will start at 9 a.m., at one Mercy Way. Members, family members and special guests will be riding the submarine float in the parade route. The next base meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Whole Hog Café in Rogers. Guest speaker will be Josh Medina from Washington County Veterans Service Office. All Submarine personnel who have qualified on submarines are invited.

Calico Cut-Ups

Mindy Smith a textile/mixed media artist from Columbia Missouri will be the speaker at the June meeting. Mindy started quilting 30 years ago. Her fiber art has been displayed at the University of Missouri, the Denver National Quilt Festival, and the Paducah Quilt Show. Mindy regularly teaches free motion quilting and thread painting classes and lectures on the topic of creatively documenting your quilts. At the meeting, she will give a presentation entitled, "Give Your Quilts A Voice." It will be a PowerPoint trunk show of quilts and the process of creating their life stories, including the "Oh, No!" life things that happen.

The meeting takes place at noon Monday, June 24, at the United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista. There will be a vendor and Mindy's presentation will start at 1 p.m. followed by the business meeting. Guests are welcome. First time visits are free. For more information, contact calicocutups01@gmail.com.

NAGS

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Bentonville Public Library, located at 405 South Main. The Arkansas Gravestone Project is a free database dedicated to the digital archive of headstones for all of Arkansas. Theresa Lundberg, a coordinator with Arkansas and Missouri Gravestones Projects, will demonstrate the Gravestones Project website and answer questions. For further information, call 479-271-6820. Everyone is welcome.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-509 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Artisan Alliance Club

The Artisan Alliance Club incorporates the Wishing Spring Gallery, Bella Vista Art and Craft Fair and the newly established Clay Studio. The club's monthly board meeting is held at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at Concordia. All members are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to know more about our art club can go to www.artisanalliance.net where there are also forms that can be filled out if you wish to join our club.

Embroidery Guild

The Embroidery Guild meets monthly in both Bella Vista and Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; the club welcomes anyone interested in needlework. Bella Vista meetings are at 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Theodore Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. Springdale meetings are at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the John Powell Senior Center, 610 E. Grove Ave., Springdale. In June, both meetings will involve making final preparations for our regional seminar. Additional information may be found at bellavistaega.org.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Meetings are free and open to the public and held at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. The meetings are held over lunchtime and sometimes include a potluck lunch. At other times, bring a lunch or purchase from Java Dudes or Old Bella Vista Food Trucks on-site. There are always lively discussions and open readings from members and guests. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

TOPS Chapter 532

TOPS (taking off pounds sensibly) meets at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday at Riordan Hall, located at 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Weigh-in time is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Both men and women are welcome to join for lifestyle changes. If you would like to have some fun and lots of support on your weight loss journey come join us. The first meeting is free.

Bella Vista Computer Club

Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly Open House Help Clinic Sessions. Advance sign-up is required to attend classes.

Open House Help Clinic Sessions are a free service for club members. They are held the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon in BVCC's Training Center at the Highlands Crossings Center, Suite 208.

Please visit www.bvcompclub.org for the latest information on membership, detailed directions to meeting rooms, updates to scheduled classes, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, and the most current issue of "Bits & Bytes" newsletter. The mailing address and application information can be found under Contents at the BVCC website by clicking the Membership Application link.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects with which the Lions Club is involved in the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

American Legion Riders

Motorcycles, patriotic veteran fellowship and the thrill of a ride are what keep the American Legion Riders riding. The American Legion Riders are associated with Bella Vista Post 341 and have monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista American Legion facility. If the weather allows, a ride follows and ends at a restaurant for a meal.

BV Bike Club

The Bella Vista Bike Club is an informal group of road cyclists who enjoy riding together. Their only rule is that helmets are required on all rides. Club members come in a wide variety of ages and skill levels. The bike club is active year round and may be addictive and beneficial to one's health. The Bella Vista Bike Club also has several social events every year, plus picnic rides, to which non-riding spouses are invited. Newcomers are always welcome. The annual membership fee is $10 for each individual who rides. For more information, email bellavistabikeclub@gmail.com.

NWA-PSA

Prostate Cancer Alliance Group meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Mercy Clinic meeting room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Each year more than 150,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. As a member of NWA-PSA Prostate Cancer Alliance Group, you will have someone to talk to about your concerns; other members may have suggestions about dealing with side effects, or suggestions for resources and providers. It's no secret that men often find it difficult to express themselves -- a situation amplified when sexual issues are a topic of conversation. The support group provides a safe environment to share your concerns. For more information, call John White at 479-876-5724 or Chuck Pribbernow at 479-790-4138.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood burning is welcome. The club also teaches soap carving to children for those interested. There are really good carvers willing to teach and others with various talents in the art for carving and wood burning.

The club will host an "Artistry in Wood Show" in July, at which artists from other clubs are invited to participate. There will be carvings for sale and show. The BV Woodcarvers Club is looking for a chainsaw carver to demonstrate the art for this show. Visit the club's website for additional information.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. Meetings are held the second Friday of every month from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disabilities, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Visit the national web page at projecthealingwaters.org. For more information, email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

BV Fly Tyers Club

This club meets at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. every Thursday in Riordan Hall. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 190 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets weekly at 7 a.m. at Concordia every Thursday. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Solo Fusion Singles

Solo Fusion is an active 50s-plus singles group in Bella Vista currently looking for new members. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. For additional information, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241, Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418 or Sherry Ray at 417-527-8086.

Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. More information on amateur radio and the BVRC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204 or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Bella Vista Women's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus invites singers from the tri-county area to join the group. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience necessary. Directed by Larry Zehring, the group performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs and events. Rehearsals are held at 12:45 p.m. Mondays in the music room of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church. The Bella Vista Women's Chorus is available to sing at events. Call 479-715-6154 for more information or visit WomensChorusBV.com.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's). Singing in harmony, a Capella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

