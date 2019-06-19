The Bella Vista City Council discussed resolutions to cut two tunnels from the in-progress 11 Under trail system.

"It seems the naming of the trails as '11 Under' might have been a little hasty," Mayor Peter Christie said.

The tunnels initially planned at Cooper Road and Highland Road were not feasible because of underground utility lines, he said. Crossings at those locations will be above-ground, he said.

One resolution seeks to increase the value of a contract with Center Point Contractors by $42,948 to provide additional above-ground trail crossings, while the second will reduce a contract with Crossland Heavy Contractors by $182,018.01 for a total savings of $139,070.01.

Christie explained that this is grant money supplied by the Walton Family Foundation, but the city will hold onto it to handle additional change orders that may come up.

Council member Doug Fowler said he's concerned about crossings on those roads.

"There's a lot of traffic too," he said.

The council also discussed resolutions ordering the razing of structures at 9386 Suits Us Drive and 9390 Suits Us Drive.

These resolutions were tabled during the May regular meeting, with the council urging the property owners to come back with a solid plan to deal with these buildings.

Christie said a letter from the property owner addresses the structure at 9386 Suits Us Drive but seems to omit the other, and he asked Community Development Services director Doug Tapp to ask for clarification.

Council member Jim Wozniak said very little has changed on-site.

"They've done nothing in these past 30 days. Just a letter and some yellow tape," he said.

The council also briefly discussed a resolution approving the appointment of Cheryl Hall, Mike Abb and Chuck Woods to the city's tree advisory board, on which each is slated to serve a three-year term.

