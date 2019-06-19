Monday St. Bernard Double Deck Pinochle -- Second

Winners June 10 were: Couples -- first, Ginny Swinney and Chuck Seeley; second, Sandy Gibbs and Fran Parrish. Honorable Mention -- Wayne Doyle and Dan Bloomer.

Individuals -- first, Terry McClure; second, Bill Schernikau; third, Nancy Sherbondy. Honorable Mention -- Alan Akey

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners May 28 were: first, Connie Anderson; second, Wanda Patzer; third, Bev Cannady; fourth, Kristy Schmidt.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mike's. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners June 6 were: North/South -- first, Billie Herriott and Robert Gromatka; second, Mike Foley and John Frey; third, Dale Morrisett and Fay Frey. East/West -- first, Becky Minke and Diane Warren; second, Len Fettig and Robbie Tyler; third, Judy Bappe and Sharon Judson.

Winners June 11 were: North/South -- first, John Frey and Sharon Judson; second, Gary Stumbo and Fay Frey; third, Sally and Bob Dungan. East/West -- first, Janet Davis and Barbara Fielding; second, Kam Harrell and Linda Wallman; third, Sharon Monaghan and Shirley Gilbert.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners June 4 were: first, Harry Schoewe and Vivian Bray; second, Stan Neukircher and Al Akey; third, Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking. Honorable mention -- Richard and Marsha Taylor

Winners June 11 were: first, Stan Neukircher and Al Akey; second, Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking; third, Harry Schoewe and Vivian Bray. Honorable mention -- Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Chris at 479-268-6036.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners -- June 11

3-13 Rummy were: Table 1 -- first (tie), Kathy Ayres and Herb Ayres; second, Carol Olsen. Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Art Hamilton.

Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- Sheri Bone; second, Joan Lantz.

Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. All players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wishing to play. This is potluck and games, so we ask everyone to bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. For additional information, please call Herb at 309-868-4186.

Wednesday Chicago Euchre -- First

Winners June 5 were: first, Larry Johnson; second (tie), Penny Mosley and Ginny Swinney; fourth, Mabel Ashline.

This card group meets at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale. All individuals and couples are welcome and no advance registration is required. Call Larry Johnson at 479-876-8431 for additional information.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners June 12 were: Men -- first, Bill Boucher; second, John Rock; third, Bob Tyson. Women -- first, Lois Taylor; second, Dottie Carter; third, Marie Ryan. Hosts for June 19 will be Mike and Betty Sammer.

Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners June 6 were: first, Dorothy Foster; second, Sue Kelley; third, Shirley Rhine.

Winners June 13 were: first, John Young; second, Dorothy Foster; third, Mary Coppin.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No sign up is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities.

Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners June 6 were: Table 1 -- first, Linda Ervin; second, Ray Borst. Table 2 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Chuck Seeley.

Winners June 13 were: Table 1 -- first, Ray Borst; second, Herb Ayres.

Dominoes are played every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday Concordia Double Deck Pinochle

Winners June 6 were: first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton; third, Sheri Bone.

This group plays at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at Concordia in the second-floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome and new players are encouraged to give it a try. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners June 6 were: Table 1 -- first, Ginny Swinney; second, Chuk Seeley. Table 2 -- first, Sadie Frerking; second, Terry McClure.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners June 7 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Paul Herrick. Table 2 -- first, Alan Akey; second, Wayne Doyle. High Score: Chuck Seeley

For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for June 7 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Darlene Albers; second, Herb Ayres.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and play. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Community on 06/19/2019