The Bella Vista Courtesy Van announced the winners of its annual "FUN FORE ALL" Golf Tournament, which took place on June 7, on a rather soggy Kingswood Golf Course in Bella Vista. This open four-person scramble tournament was open to men, women and couple teams. The Flight A winning team consisted of Brian Larson, Doug Bryant, Jon Clement and Dave Schoenbaum. Members of the Flight B winning team were Ralph Patterson, Billy Beverage, Rhonda Dietz and Randy Dietz.

The Bella Vista Courtesy Van thanks all of the players, hole sponsors, donors and volunteers who made this charity tournament a great success.

Bella Vista Courtesy Van Inc. is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that provides free courtesy transportation for residents of Bella Vista who can no longer drive due to age or health. Visit www.bellavistacourtesyvan.com for additional information.

