Photo submitted Performing the installation of officers for 2019-2020 (in front with back turned) is Jacob Greeling, historian, for Bella Vista's American Legion Post 341. Officers installed (left) are Brad Kennell, commander; Jeff Vermurlen, executive committee; John Chelstrom, executive committee; Norvil Lantz, chaplain; David Niemann, first vice commander; Nathan Vail, second vice commander; Greg Helle, finance officer; Gene Rogers, judge advocate; and Don Naught, sergeant at arms.

The 1919 congressionally-chartered patriotic veterans organization, The American Legion, focuses on service to veterans, assistance to its members, and service to groups in the community, such as Boy and Girl Scouts, and Boys and Girls State participants. A recent example of the veterans in the American Legion Post 341, located at 1889 Bella Vista Way, serving veterans involved a utility installation and building skills.

It was brought to the attention of Post 341 members that a Bella Vista local veteran had an issue in which his hot water heater broke and damaged the floor of his home. Lowe's generously donated a new water heater to take care of the problem. With swift and conscientious labor, four volunteers of the local American Legion membership removed the damaged heater, repaired the floor and installed the new hot water heater.

Upon completion of the hot water heater installation and floor repair tasks, the Legion volunteers learned the veteran's disabled wife could not quickly leave their home because there was no ramp. The retired serviceman was unable to move his wife up and down the stairs safely. The Legion volunteer foursome, ranging in ages 32 to 79, jumped into action. One donated all the supplies to build not only a 14-foot ramp with a railing but a six-by-six-foot deck. These vets helping vets completed the job with the true spirit of service to a fellow veteran and his family.

Recently installed Post 341 Commander Brad Kennell extended the following invitation: "Please note that the American Legion Post 341 in Bella Vista is open to the public and you are encouraged to come and enjoy the facilities, restaurant and activities."

Information about American Legion Post 341 is available in the local weekly newspapers and at www.bellavistapost341.org or on the "American Legion Post 341, Bella Vista, Arkansas" Facebook page.

Community on 06/19/2019