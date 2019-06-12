Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista David Patterson, left, stands with Gary Ivey, Glen Heron and Keith Conway before the four set off last Saturday morning before sunrise on a trip through all 48 continental states to raise funds for the Northwest Arkansas Veterans Treatment Court Mentor Program. The four veterans said they intended to cover 1,100 miles in the first day.

A quartet of veterans set out before sunrise for a 48-state fundraiser ride.

Aaron DeCelle, director of the Northwest Arkansas Veterans Treatment Court Mentor Program, said the fundraiser has already met its $3,500 goal.

DeCelle said he's amazed by the amount of support he's seen from the community.

The volunteer program serves Benton, Washington and Sebastian counties.

"We provide mentors, other veterans, to support the veterans going through that diversion program," he said.

The mentors work with veterans going through the veterans court system. There are approximately 500 veteran court programs in the country, he said, with roughly 5,000 mentors.

"We're just trying to help our own," he said.

More information on the program can be found on its website at nwavetcourtmentor.org.

Among those riding was Gary Ivey, who explained the 10-day trip has already been planned out in great detail by fellow rider Glen Heron.

"We know every stop, every hotel because of him. He's just excellent," Ivey said.

The itinerary is intense, but David Patterson said he's confident the four of them can hack it.

He hopes to keep the fundraiser going, he said, and he fully expects to be back in Benton County on Monday, June 17.

The current plan is to pull in to Twin Peaks, a sports bar in Rogers, between 3 and 5 p.m.

"Happy hour starts at 3, so we've got to make it back in time for happy hour," he said.

General News on 06/12/2019