Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Thin smoke rises from a burn trench as excavated material is burned on the Trafalgar Road fire site. A heavy fan (pictured) creates an air curtain that helps keep the burn relatively clean.

After nearly a year, the Trafalgar Road fire is extinguished.

On-site work continues to stabilize the site, incinerate excavated vegetation and ensure the fire does not reignite, POA general manager Tom Judson said.

"We got it done in approximately 14 days," he said, noting that the most recent work has been focused on cooling off hot spots and little evidence of fire has surfaced at all.

The initial 30-day estimate to extinguish the fire included a buffer in case things don't go according to plan, he said, though workers expected to have the fire out as early as two weeks in.

The POA has 60 days to get a plan for the project's second phase, site restoration, to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, he explained, and a plan will likely be submitted sooner than that.

That plan could not be developed in advance because it was impossible to tell what the site would look like after the fire was out, he said.

"I'm optimistic we'll have a plan reasonably soon," he said.

While the project has gone ahead of schedule, Judson said it's too early to say if there are any cost savings compared to the $4 million estimated for this project.

"I don't want to get all excited because we're under budget on phase one," he said, "because who knows what's going to happen with phase two?"

George Malvaney, managing partner with E-3 Environmental, one of the firms the POA hired to put out the fire, said he didn't want to inconvenience residents more than necessary and he was pleased with how quickly workers got the fire out.

"That's the way to do it. Get in and try to knock it out," he said.

The priority now is ensuring there is absolutely no chance of reignition and, after that, stabilizing slopes on-site to avoid mudslides. Water sampling on-site is important to ensure water draining to Lake Ann during rains is clean.

The ongoing burns will get rid of fuel for future reignition, he explained.

One nearby resident, Aaron DeCelle, helped organize town hall meetings earlier this year and near the end of last year in response to the ongoing fire and apparent lack of activity to address it.

"I'm really, really glad that this fire is out. I've been a hostage to the smoke for almost a year," he said.

DeCelle said he appreciated the efforts of state government officials and offices to make sure the fire was addressed.

It took too long, he said, and he does not believe it was taken seriously until Bella Vistans became involved.

Some collaborated and some simply expressed their frustrations alone, he said, but the engagement was essential.

"We didn't see a whole lot of action until the community stepped up," he said. "I absolutely think that this thing got put out because of community involvement."

