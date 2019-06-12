Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista At the second meeting of the new Civil War Roundtable, Kerry Jones of the Pea Ridge National Military Park, told the story of John Bannon, a Catholic Priest who became a Confederate diplomat.

Father John Bannon was born and educated in Ireland. When he came to the United States in 1853, he moved to St. Louis where there were already many Irish immigrants. He built St. John the Apostle and Evangelist Church where he was pastor in 1858. The Church is still standing in St. Louis, Jones said.

There was violence in St. Louis before the war actually began and Bannon joined the militia. Both sides were represented in the days leading up to the Civil War with the pro-Confederate militia forces and the regular U.S Army in the city. Missouri did not succeed from the Union, and there was a confrontation between the two sides that ended with both military and civilian casualties.

Bannon preached pro-Confederate sermons at his St. Louis church. When the federal officials tried to arrest him, Bannon put on a disguise and snuck out the back door. He joined the First Missouri Confederate Brigade unit as a chaplain and traveled with them to Springfield, Jones said.

Carrying a Bible, a flask of whiskey and a tourniquet, Bannon wrote in his diary that he was sure he was doing God's work. As a chaplain he was helping wounded soldiers, but he also helped man cannons when he saw the need. He was involved in the Battle of Pea Ridge.

According to contemporary sources, he gave last rights to three generals and one colonel. He also used his tourniquet to save a surgeon wounded in the military hospital.

Bannon was taken prisoner and was paroled, so he returned to work in a military hospital until he was summoned by Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate states.

Davis wanted Bannon to travel to Ireland. The Union forces were signing up Irish immigrants to bolster their numbers and Bannon's mission was to dissuade those immigrants. But he wanted to do more and convinced Davis to allow him to travel to Italy first and talk Pope Pious IX. He wanted the Pope to recognize the Confederate government.

He didn't convince the Pope so he went on to Ireland to try and stop immigrants from enlisting.

Bannon never returned to his church in St. Louis. After the war he remained in Ireland until he died in 1913.

The next meeting of the Civil War Roundtable on July 11 will feature Dale Phillips, one of the organization's founders, speaking on the Civil War and New Orleans.

