BELLA VISTA -- Construction on the first tunnel of the 11 Under Trails tunnel crossings beneath major roads in Bella Vista is set to begin the week of June 10.

A section of Chelsea Road, from Elvendon Drive to Prescott Road, will be completely closed during the project, which is slated to take approximately 3 weeks. Motorists will be diverted along Prescott Road and Elvendon Drive during the closure.

Updates will be provided as construction progresses. Follow the city on social media and visit the city's website, www.bellavistaar.gov. Residents can also sign up to receive text alerts for information such as road closures by texting the word BELLAVISTA (one word) to 77453.

Weather and other unforeseen circumstances could affect this project. The city appreciates motorists' patience through the process.

General News on 06/12/2019