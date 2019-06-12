Bella Vistans may have the chance to help solve a murder while they're enjoying dinner later this month. A new theater group, Playwerks, is getting ready to host "Murder at the Banquet."
The interactive dinner theater production will be at St. Bernard's Parish Hall at 7:30 on Saturday, June 22. Master of ceremonies Mike Cleary will keep the evening moving along.
The play takes place during an awards banquet and among those gathered for dinner are the great-great-grandnephew of Sherlock Holmes and the great-great-grandniece of his partner, Dr. Watson. They don't agree on which half of the famous duo was the best detective.
Adding to the fun is a flirty French detective, a streetwise cop and his secretary, and the sheriff.
Director Debbie Reynolds said she plans to do at least two plays a year but may add a musical and a variety show. Some members of Playwerks are veterans of the Village Players which disbanded in 2013. The new group found a home at St. Bernards, where they performed "Nunsense" earlier this year.
Reynolds said behind-the-scenes people are needed, as well as actors, for their future productions.
Tickets for the show are $25 for the dinner theater. Some seats without dinner are available for $10. Call the church office at 479 855 9069 for tickets.
For more information about Playwerks, contact Reynolds at message phone 479-531-7468 or by email at debbiereynolds1025@gmail.com.General News on 06/12/2019
Print Headline: Playwerks presents a murder mystery and dinner