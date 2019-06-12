Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista At a rehearsal for "Murder at the Banquet," Basia Berner plays the flirty French investigator, Ms. Pindu, and director Debbie Reynolds plays Gertrude Wimberly, president of the Mystery Solvers Association. Chris Delacruz (Foster Holmes) listens to them debate the case.

Bella Vistans may have the chance to help solve a murder while they're enjoying dinner later this month. A new theater group, Playwerks, is getting ready to host "Murder at the Banquet."

The interactive dinner theater production will be at St. Bernard's Parish Hall at 7:30 on Saturday, June 22. Master of ceremonies Mike Cleary will keep the evening moving along.

The play takes place during an awards banquet and among those gathered for dinner are the great-great-grandnephew of Sherlock Holmes and the great-great-grandniece of his partner, Dr. Watson. They don't agree on which half of the famous duo was the best detective.

Adding to the fun is a flirty French detective, a streetwise cop and his secretary, and the sheriff.

Director Debbie Reynolds said she plans to do at least two plays a year but may add a musical and a variety show. Some members of Playwerks are veterans of the Village Players which disbanded in 2013. The new group found a home at St. Bernards, where they performed "Nunsense" earlier this year.

Reynolds said behind-the-scenes people are needed, as well as actors, for their future productions.

Tickets for the show are $25 for the dinner theater. Some seats without dinner are available for $10. Call the church office at 479 855 9069 for tickets.

For more information about Playwerks, contact Reynolds at message phone 479-531-7468 or by email at debbiereynolds1025@gmail.com.

General News on 06/12/2019