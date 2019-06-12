The planning commission approved a property line adjustment and denied a request for a second driver during its Monday, June 10, regular meeting.

The commission examined a request for a second driveway at 2 Piccadilly Lane.

Associate planner Sarah Bingham said the waiver request was to allow a second driveway to access a proposed storage shed in the rear of the property, but city staff recommended denial on the basis that the property has 101 feet of street frontage, which is less than the 151 feet or more required by city code.

Commissioner Gail Klesen said her primary concern was that a lot of residents may have similar circumstances in which they aren't able to build a second drive.

"I'm concerned what kind of precedence we're setting with this," she said.

Commissioner Doug Farner said he agreed that precedent could become an issue, and it was hard to see a real need for this driveway.

"I'm not sure why you need a driveway, a formal driveway, to get to your backyard and storage building," he said.

Commission chair Daniel Ellis said he doesn't believe the applicant has demonstrated any hardship.

Commissioner JB Portillo said that, because there is common property on both sides near the proposed drive, she doesn't believe the drive would be an issue. There's no concern for a house next to it, she explained.

"I don't see why it would be a problem for them to be able to get to their backyard," Portillo said.

The waiver was denied with a 5-1 vote, with Portillo voting in favor of the waiver request.

The property line adjustment fell in the planning area at 8820, 8818 and 8830 McNelly Road, with a request to adjust the parcel outlines, increasing one parcel from 8.7 to 16.44 acres and reducing the second parcel from 10.68 to 2.92 acres.

This request was approved unanimously.

