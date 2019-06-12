Fred L. Herrmann

Fred L. Herrmann, 83, died June 8, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice House in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Aug. 30, 1935, to Fred A. and Allene Herrmann in Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two half sisters, Gladys Garland and Velma Beach.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth; one son, Steven Herrmann (Jane) of Lincoln, Neb.; two daughters, Sheryl Wolfe (Doug) of Winthrop, Wash., Laura Ernst (Gene) of Lincoln, Neb.; one sister, Peg Reimer of Lee's Summit, Mo.; one half sister, Lauretta Taylor of Tobias, Neb.; and seven grandchildren.

No services are planned.

Please send memorial contributions to the Bella Vista Community Church of Bella Vista, Ark.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret Kuehn

Margaret Kuehn, 82, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with family and her caretaker by her side.

She enjoyed Bible study group, quilting clubs and golfing. She was active in the Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Bud) Kuehn on April 29, 2011.

Survivors include three children, David Kuehn of Sydney, Ill., Diane Spates (Jimmy) of Aurora, Ill., and Barbara Nouri of Pensacola, Fla.; three grandchildren; four sisters, Lorraine Frances, Joyce Sebens, Carol Schmidtz (Bob), all of Fargo, N.D., and Mavis Veum (Lowell) of Foston, Minn.

A celebration of life was held at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church Monday, June 10, 2019.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista was in charge of arrangements.

Stevie Allen Lemonds

Stevie Allen Lemonds, 58, of Decatur, Ark., died Saturday, June 1, 2019, in his home.

He was born Nov. 19, 1960, in Dyersburg, Tenn. He was a hard working man with many talents.

Survivors include two sons, Steven and Cody Lemonds; and his best friend, Lisa Brown.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Gravette is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph Steven Mathey

Ralph Steven Mathey, 71, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home in Bella Vista, Ark., after a protracted battle with cancer.

He was born April 7, 1948, in Kansas City, Mo., to Roy and Amanda Mathey. He graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and Kansas State Teachers College. He was self-employed at his jewelry company, Genuine Article, and also founded H.E.A.R. The Cry Foundation, an educational nonprofit in Haiti which has helped over 1,000 children receive an education.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Vivian Mathey; son, Brian Mathey (Erin Cenefelt); daughter, Anne Mathey; sister, Dyan Dunsworth (nee Mathey); and two grandchildren.

Services were held in Kansas City at Mount Moriah Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Elizabeth 'Bessie' Venter

Elizabeth "Bessie" Venter, 66, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice House in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born June 5, 1952, in Springs, South Africa, the daughter of Miemmie Martin and Cornelius Jacobus Joubert. She was a joint minister with Yan Venter Ministries of Bella Vista and she was a published author and a sought-after woman's ministry motivational speaker.

She was preceded in death by her father and two sisters.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Yan Venter of Bella Vista; two sons, C.J. Venter (Anelda) of Bella Vista and Eugene Fourie Venter (Sarah) of Arizona; one daughter, Reynette Smart of Bentonville; one sister, Ann Venter of South Africa; and five grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held at Word of Life Fellowship Church located in Bentonville. Interment followed at Bentonville Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to: Yan Venter Ministries, 35 Swanage Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista was in charge of arrangements.

