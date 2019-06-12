June 17-June 21

s The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild is hosting Bob's Quilting Kids Kamp from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day, Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21. The "Kamp" will be held at the Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive, in Room 28 basement level. This is a free event for children, 8 and older, who are interested in learning to sew or quilt. Children will complete at least one project that will be theirs to take home. Participants will be using a sewing machine and iron (no steam) under adult supervision. Fabric and notions will be provided by the guild. The guild requests kids to bring a good working sewing machine if they have one. If that is not possible, please let the club know in order to make arrangements for one. The number of participants is limited, email as soon as possible to ensure participation. Contact Gail Storm via email at gljnstorm@gmail.com.

June 24

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066. Please note there is no dance on Monday, July 1.

July 4

s Celebrate July 4th with the Bella Vista Community Concert Band at a free outdoor performance. A picnic supper provided by Prime Cut Catering is available from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, at Blowing Springs Park. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. Blowing Springs Park is located east of Highway 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

July 8

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling this Patriotic theme dance. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

July 16

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will give a free outdoor performance at Blowing Springs Park on Tuesday, July 16. A picnic supper from 5 to 6:45 p.m. will be provided by Prime Cut Catering. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of Highway 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista past the RV park.

