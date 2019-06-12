Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The section of Chelsea Road between its intersections with Prescott Road, pictured, and Elvendon Drive will be closed for an estimated three weeks. Drivers will be diverted down Prescott Road and Elvendon Drive.

Work is starting this week on the first tunnel for the 11 Under trails.

The tunnel will go under a section of Chelsea Road between its intersections with Elvendon Drive and Prescott Road, and during construction -- which is estimated to take three weeks -- this section of road will be closed.

A detour will be available down Prescott Road to Elvendon Drive to circumvent the closed portion of road.

According to a press release issued by the city, weather and other unforeseen circumstances could affect the project's timeline.

General News on 06/12/2019