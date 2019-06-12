The Bella Vista City Council took a more in-depth look at the city's proposed purchase of a section of Centerton's water system during a special meeting Monday, June 10.

Mayor Peter Christie said the city has a long list of capital improvements it could use -- including a new police and courts building, a rebuilt Fire Station 3, critical street repairs, a fire training facility and vehicle and equipment replacements in various departments -- but the council needs to figure out which to prioritize.

"This is the wishlist," he explained, motioning to a displayed spreadsheet projecting the costs for $37 million in potential improvements. "This is everything that we've put on the table."

Christie said the water purchase process began two years ago and has been on hold because of ongoing litigation between Gravette and Centerton, in which Gravette is attempting to force Centerton to sell portions of its water system to Gravette rather than Bella Vista.

Since that purchase process began, he said, the city's priorities have shifted. As growth has continued, he said, the increasing population is putting a greater strain on the city's infrastructure and emergency services.

"It's going to start taxing the police and fire and streets," he said.

Moreover, he said, if the city buys the Centerton water system, the pipes need to be expanded -- which is another significant expense to incur, potentially as high as $2 million.

Moreover, he said, the city cannot legally run a water system at a loss, meaning that rates will have to increase for the estimated 83 to 85 customers currently on this section of a water system.

"It's anywhere from a 10% increase to a 49% increase," Christie said. "I don't think that's fair to the people who are currently on the system."

Another concern, staff attorney Jason Kelley said, is that Centerton currently has protection for its water system, which should prevent anyone from forcing a sale of any section of the system, because the system is under a USDA loan.

If Bella Vista purchased this portion and did not immediately incur debt that would provide similar protections, Gravette would have grounds to force the sale of sections in its city limits, he said, which would further reduce Bella Vista's service area.

If the city controlled this portion, he said, it can prioritize customers in Bella Vista. Alternatively, if the system remains controlled by other municipalities, it is unlikely that the Bella Vistan portions of the city will see any investment.

"You could be giving Gravette control over what pipes are expanded in Bella Vista," he said.

The ongoing litigation is currently in the Arkansas Court of Appeals, he said, and a decision may not be reached until later this year. If it isn't favorable for Gravette, he said, the city may take it to the Arkansas Supreme Court, which could draw the process out another seven or eight months.

Council member Jim Wozniak said he initially voted to proceed with the water purchase because it provides some opportunities to get water to parts of the city not served by the POA, but he's always had reservations about the purchase.

"It's the right thing to do. My concern from day one has always been 'are we going to break even?'" he said. "How long can we stay marginal and make improvements until we break even?"

Wozniak added he was not in favor of increasing rates for the residents this portion serves.

It's also worth noting, he said, that the pockets not served by the POA are not close to this system, which runs alongside Arkansas Highway 279 and through some of the surrounding area. Building lines to these pockets would be extremely expensive, he said.

Council member John Flynn said that his main rationale voting for the purchase was to help develop business alongside Arkansas Highway 279. Flynn said he thought this could be a way for the city to get out of its frustrating situation with a lack of development, but it's not a cheap option and could be a gamble.

"There's a feeling on the city's part that this is an expense, we have a lot of expenses. And just because you have water, you're not going to develop enough along 279 to justify it," he said. "It takes significant money to make that pipe bigger and that would have to be done for it to be anything."

Council member Larry Wilms said he would prefer to continue with the purchase.

Wilms said he's concerned that, if Bella Vista backs out, Gravette will likely be able to purchase this portion instead and Bella Vista will not have the option down the road.

Economic development and serving non-POA pockets in the city should be priorities, he said.

Council member Doug Fowler said he'd like to further examine the options related to this potential purchase.

It could be a big expense, he said, but Bella Vista needs to build its commercial base and improve its income. With the upcoming census, the city's portion of turnback income from county sales tax could fall if its growth has been slower than other cities in Benton County.

"We're boxed in and I don't see any light at the end of the tunnel right now. And that's why I would really like to work on this...explore all of our options before we kick it to the curb," he said. "I don't mean to paint a bleak picture, but, you know, we just can't rely on the county and we can't rely on Cooper Communities... This, to me, is our best opportunity to take advantage of any of the growth that might be coming."

The council also discussed Mercy Way bridge improvements and whether the city should still improve them.

