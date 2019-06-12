Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners June 4 were: first, Harry Schoewe and Vivian Bray; second, Stan Neukircher and Al Akey; third, Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking. Honorable mention -- Richard and Marsha Taylor

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Chris at 479-268-6036.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners May 30 were: North/South -- first, Val Watson and Judy Bappe; second, Gary Stumbo and Sue VanHook; third, Ray Lynch and Pauline Longstaff. East/West -- first, Laura Batey and Robert Gromaka; second, Len Fettig and Robbie Tyler; third, Marilyn Brown and Billie Herriott.

Winners June 4 were: North/South -- first, Val Watson and Laura Batey; second, Gary Stumbo and Dale Morrisett; third, Billie Herriott and Robert Makela. East/West -- first, Len Fettig and Fay Frey; second, Judy Bappe and Ruthann Valvrinek; third, Linda Wallman and Jackie Nelson.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners -- June 4

3-13 Rummy were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Carol Olsen. Table 2 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Max Waugh.

Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- Donna Senesac; second, Sheri Bone. Table 2 -- first, Linda Waugh; second, Mable Ashline.

This is a potluck and games, so we ask everyone to bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. Play is every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. All players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wishing to play. For additional information, please call Herb at 309-868-4186.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners June 5 were: Men -- first, Bill Boucher; second, Ed Downey; third, Dick Patzer. Women -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Jackie Nelson; third, Jeanne Downs. Hosts for June 12, will be Bob and Joyce Tyson.

Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities.

Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Concordia Double Deck Pinochle

Winners May 30 were: first, Sheri Bone; second, Art Hamilton.

This group plays at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at Concordia in the second-floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome and new players are encouraged to give it a try. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners May 30 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Rider; second, Chris Rider. Table 2 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Lynn Conner.

Dominoes are played every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for May 31 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Carol Olsen. Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Darlene Albers.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and play. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners May 31 were: Table 1 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Paul Herrick. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Bill Roush. High Score: Wayne Doyle For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners June 1 were: BLUE Team (1 Point Tie-Breaker) -- Gene Riedl, Bud Brebner, Chuck Hurl, Darlene Albers, Virgie Riedl and Marj Shafer. RED Team -- Art Hamilton, Jerry Vunk, Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Ellie Roberts, Sam Brehm and Marie Ryan.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

