Sign in
News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bella Vista Weather Forecast by Staff Report | June 12, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Drawing by Kayla, Age 7

Thursday, June 13

Mostly Sunny

Precip: 10%

High: 67^Low: 58

Friday, June 14

AM Showers

Precip: 40%

High: 78^Low: 68

Saturday, June 15

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 20%

High: 83^Low: 67

Sunday, June 16

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 60%

High: 80^Low: 65

Monday, June 17

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 60%

High: 82^Low: 67

Tuesday, June 18

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 40%

High: 83^Low: 69

Wednesday, June 19

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 50%

High: 82^Low: 70

Community on 06/12/2019

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT