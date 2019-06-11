Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Workers at the intersection of East Plentywood Road and West McNelly Road lay down material to widen East Plentywood. Work at the intersection is expected to wrap up June 14, and closures are expected from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the duration of the project. county officials have stated the widened intersection will provide better visibility and should be significantly safer.

Workers at the intersection of East Plentywood Road and West McNelly Road lay down material to widen East Plentywood. Work at the intersection is expected to wrap up June 14, and closures are expected from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the duration of the project. County officials have stated the widened intersection will provide better visibility and should be significantly safer.

General News on 06/11/2019