Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Mist is blown over the fire site to reduce the smoke particles leaving leaving the area.

According to the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, the Trafalgar Road fire is nearly wholly extinguished and work is steering toward ensuring it does not reignite.

According to a statement issued by the POA -- which agreed to take over extinguishing the Trafalgar Road fire earlier this month at an estimated cost of $4 million -- Monday, workers on-site have focused on excavating hot spots on-site, particularly focused on the site's northwestern corner, as well as constructing an air curtain configuration and moving materials to the south end of the site to stabilize it during this week's expected rains.

According to the statement, collected information demonstrates no smoke or fire on-site and thermal imaging has indicated hot spots focused in the northwestern corner, which have been excavated.

No hazardous substances have been found, according to the document, with only a tire and mattress appearing among the debris excavated on-site.

Air monitoring is continuing, according to the document, and shows no elevated concentrations of particulates.

The POA's air quality forecast called for "unhealthy" levels based on the EPA-defined air quality index in prior weeks, but has improved to "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Workers have completed a 30-foot by 12-foot by 15-foot deep trench to burn excavated material in with air curtain technology, which is expected to reduce smoke emissions and allow for cleaner, more complete burns of material.

