Pet of the Week Today at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Cliff earned his name when he was rescued from the bluffs above Tanyard Creek. A neutered male, he's about 3 years old and probably a pug-corgi mix who gets along with other dogs and cats, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

General News on 06/05/2019

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

