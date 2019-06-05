June 5-8

s Don't forget the Annual Bella Vista Animal Shelter charity garage sale. The charity garage sale is June 5 through June 8 at 2 Leafield Lane, Bella Vista. There is still plenty of time to clean out those gently used items to donate. All donations are tax deductible. Items, except large furniture, can be brought to the shelter Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clothing and outdated electronics are not accepted. All proceeds benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

June 10

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Jay Wright will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066. Please note there is no dance on Monday, June 17.

s An upcoming blood drive will be held in Bella Vista from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, located at 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. CBCO reports less than a three day supply of type O Negative, A Negative, AB Negative and B Negative blood. But all blood types are needed this week. Participants at this CBCO blood drive will receive a green "Adventure" T-shirt. To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.

June 11

s The Bella Vista Community Concert Band will play, free to the public, Monday, June 11, at Blowing Springs Park, beginning with a picnic supper provided by Prime Cut Catering before the performance, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Everyone needs to bring their own chair. Blowing Springs Park is located east of Highway 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

June 17-June 21

s The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild is hosting Bob's Quilting Kids Kamp from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day, Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21. The "Kamp" will be held at the Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive, in Room 28 basement level. This is a free event for children, 8 and older, who are interested in learning to sew or quilt. Children will complete at least one project that will be theirs to take home. Participants will be using a sewing machine and iron (no steam) under adult supervision. Fabric and notions will be provided by the guild. The guild requests kids to bring a good working sewing machine if they have one. If that is not possible, please let the club know in order to make arrangements for one. The number of participants is limited, email as soon as possible to ensure participation. Contact Gail Storm via email at gljnstorm@gmail.com.

June 24

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066. Please note there is no dance on Monday, July 1.

July 4

s Celebrate July 4th with the Bella Vista Community Concert Band and enjoy a free outdoor performance. A picnic supper provided by Prime Cut Catering is available from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, at Blowing Springs Park. The outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair. Blowing Springs Park is located east of Highway 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

July 8

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling this Patriotic theme dance. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Community on 06/05/2019