Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable

Our second monthly Civil War Roundtable will be held at the museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6.

The guest speaker will be Kerry Jones from the Pea Ridge National Military Park. He will talk about John Bannon, a Catholic priest from St. Louis, who served as a Confederate chaplain at the Battle of Pea Ridge. Bannon led an interesting life and was said to have manned a cannon during the battle. The public is invited to these programs, and admission is free.

Historic Sites Driving Tours

Our popular historic sites driving tours are returning, with the first one scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Visit historic sites around old Bella Vista with a tour guide who will talk about the history of each site. The cost is $15/person or $25 for two. If you are interested, leave your contact information at the museum or call Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

Tours and Programs available

Private tours of the museum and programs about the history of Bella Vista are available outside of normal open hours for church groups, students, civic clubs and businesses. To arrange for an event, please leave a message at the museum, 479-855-2335, or contact Xyta Lucas at 479-876-6118.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at the corner of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion, and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The phone number is 479-855-2335. The website address is bellavistamuseum.org.

Community on 06/05/2019