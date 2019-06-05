The Bella Vista Municipal Depository Board will need to meet again at an as-of-yet unannounced time after a set of investment options were withdrawn.

The board, which consists of Mayor Peter Christie, council member Doug Fowler and finance director Cary Elsten met Monday and approved $735,000 of investments, including two four-year CDs and one five-year CD, but those options were withdrawn shortly after the meeting.

Elsten wrote that there are currently no four-year investment options and the only available 5-year option is at 2.65% interest through Goldman Sachs, less favorable than the 2.70% interest rate previously offered by Morgan Stanley.

That $735,000 was out of $1.3 million the city had available in its investment account.

Elsten said that leaving a $600,000 cushion gives the city some money to lean on if cash flow falls short and gives the city some money to work with if there are more favorable investments later this year.

