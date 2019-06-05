Village Lake Writers and Poets

Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Meetings are free and open to the public and held at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. The meetings are held over lunchtime and sometimes include a potluck lunch. At other times, bring a lunch or purchase from Java Dudes or Old Bella Vista Food Trucks on-site. This month the club is featuring local author David Todd, with over 50 books from novels, short stories, detective series to poetry. There are always lively discussions and open readings from members and guests. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

Decorative Artists

The Bella Vista Decorative Artists meets at 9 a.m. one Saturday of each month at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. This is a new meeting place with the 2019 schedule as follows: June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, no meeting in September, Oct. 12, Nov. 16, Dec. 14, member Christmas brunch. The chapter will host a Mad-Hatter Party at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The purpose of the chapter is to stimulate interest and appreciation for the art of painting. BVDA does a variety of service projects. Each month BVDA has a chapter member or a visiting national artist teach an art project. The meeting on June 8, will feature Ruth Klotz who will teach painting with Alkyds. Painters of all skill levels make up the BVDA Chapter and all visitors are welcome. For more information, call Marian Lawless at 479-212-4996.

DAR Lovely Purchase Chapter

Lovely Purchase Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its June luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the River Grille located at 1003 McClain Road in Bentonville. For more information call 479-876-2441.

TOPS Chapter 532

For the last three weeks, the chapter had a "no gain." Congratulations to everyone on their weight loss journey. TOPS (taking off pounds sensibly) meets at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday at Riordan Hall, located at 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Weigh-in time is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Both men and women are welcome to join for lifestyle changes. If you would like to have some fun and lots of support on your weight loss journey come join us. The first meeting is free.

Dems Club

The Dems will hold its next meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Java Dudes, located at 13467 Lookout Drive in Bella Vista. Running for elected office in Arkansas is the topic for the Bella Vista Democrats meeting. Besides catching up on events in the political world and getting to know each other better, BV Dems will learn what it takes to run for state and county offices in Arkansas.

Larry Concannon, vice chairman of the Democratic Party of Benton County, will talk about qualifications, give filing information, explain the Arkansas election process and state what positions are open. BV Dems is a social and educational group that meets monthly to discuss Arkansas laws and politics and to get to know other Democrats. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call or text Larry at 479-381-7443.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The next Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) general meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. The presentation, "Introduction to Last Pass," will be given by Woody Ogden of the Bella Vista Computer Club. Last Pass is a password manager that stores your login information for all the websites you use, helps you log into them automatically, encrypts your password database with a master password, so you only have to remember that one master password. Club meetings are free and open to the public. Different handouts giving general information and computer tips are available at each monthly meeting.

Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly Open House Help Clinic Sessions. Advance sign-up is required to attend classes.

Currently scheduled classes for June include: 1. "Computer Security for Regular People: Part 1" presented by Justin Sell, owner of Bella Vista Computer Services, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18.

Open House Help Clinic Sessions are a free service for club members. They are held the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon in BVCC's Training Center at the Highlands Crossings Center, Suite 208.

BVCC also has a Genealogy Special Interest Group that will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15.

Please visit www.bvcompclub.org for the latest information on membership, detailed directions to meeting rooms, updates to scheduled classes, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, and the most current issue of "Bits & Bytes" newsletter. The mailing address and application information can be found under Contents at the BVCC website by clicking the Membership Application link.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Blvd. The featured speaker is Amy Koogler, an interior designer. The guest speaker is Gayla Hicks. Her presentation is titled "The Path to Perfect." This brunch is held on the second Tuesday of every month, and an all-American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries. The Prayer Connection meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. For breakfast reservations or information, call 479-876-5422 or email djlong45@cox.net. The public is invited.

BV Civil War Round Table

The next meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Bella Vista Historical Society Museum. The guest speaker will be Kerry Jones, who is a park guide and interpreter at Pea Ridge National Military Park. He will be speaking about John Bannon, a Catholic priest from St. Louis, who served as a Confederate chaplain at the Battle of Pea Ridge. Fr. Bannon led a colorful if not controversial life, so this should prove to be an interesting talk. Everyone is invited to attend.

Artisan Alliance Club

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring is open for business. It has classes for wheel throwing, as well as hand building. Students have access to the studio from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The studio is located at 8862 W. McNelley Road. For additional information, call 479-257-2221 or email tcsatwishingspring@gmail.com.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects with which the Lions Club is involved in the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

American Legion Riders

Motorcycles, patriotic veteran fellowship and the thrill of a ride are what keep the American Legion Riders riding. The American Legion Riders are associated with Bella Vista Post 341 and have monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista American Legion facility. If the weather allows, a ride follows and ends at a restaurant for a meal.

BV Bike Club

The Bella Vista Bike Club is an informal group of road cyclists who enjoy riding together. Their only rule is that helmets are required on all rides. Club members come in a wide variety of ages and skill levels. The bike club is active year round and may be addictive and beneficial to one's health. The Bella Vista Bike Club also has several social events every year, plus picnic rides, to which non-riding spouses are invited. Newcomers are always welcome. The annual membership fee is $10 for each individual who rides. For more information, email bellavistabikeclub@gmail.com.

NWA-PSA

Prostate Cancer Alliance Group meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Mercy Clinic meeting room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Each year more than 150,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. As a member of NWA-PSA Prostate Cancer Alliance Group, you will have someone to talk to about your concerns; other members may have suggestions about dealing with side effects, or suggestions for resources and providers. It's no secret that men often find it difficult to express themselves -- a situation amplified when sexual issues are a topic of conversation. The support group provides a safe environment to share your concerns. For more information, call John White at 479-876-5724 or Chuck Pribbernow at 479-790-4138.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood burning is welcome. The club also teaches soap carving to children for those interested. There are really good carvers willing to teach and others with various talents in the art for carving and wood burning.

The club will host an "Artistry in Wood Show" in July, at which artists from other clubs are invited to participate. There will be carvings for sale and show. The BV Woodcarvers Club is looking for a chainsaw carver to demonstrate the art for this show. Visit the club's website for additional information.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. Meetings are held the second Friday of every month from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. The upcoming group includes May 10. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disabilities, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Visit the national web page at projecthealingwaters.org. For more information, email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-509 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

BV Fly Tyers Club

This club meets at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. every Thursday in Riordan Hall. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 190 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets weekly at 7 a.m. at Concordia every Thursday. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Solo Fusion Singles

Solo Fusion is an active 50s-plus singles group in Bella Vista currently looking for new members. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. For additional information, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241, Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418 or Sherry Ray at 417-527-8086.

Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. More information on amateur radio and the BVRC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204 or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Bella Vista Women's Chorus

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus invites singers from the tri-county area to join the group. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience necessary. Directed by Larry Zehring, the group performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs and events. Rehearsals are held at 12:45 p.m. Mondays in the music room of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church. The Bella Vista Women's Chorus is available to sing at events. Call 479-715-6154 for more information or visit WomensChorusBV.com.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus

Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's). Singing in harmony, a Capella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

