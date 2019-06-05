Photo submitted The Unity Church of the Ozarks annual Spring Salvation Army Food Drive was hugely successful Saturday, May 29, at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Bentonville collecting boxes of food that filled three vans. Thank you to all donors.

Bella Vista Church of Christ

A Community Family Fun Day will be held at the Bella Vista Church of Christ, corner of Hwy 71 and McNelly Rd. from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8. It's free and open to the public. There will be hot dogs and chips, and plenty of activities for the family with games, carriage and pony rides, crafts, bounce houses, cake walk, face painting, etc.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Bella Vista Lutheran Church offers its annual Village Bible School for four successive evenings starting next Monday, June 10, for youngsters on summer break. The sessions run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each evening and conclude next Thursday, June 13. Included will be a meal, games, crafts, story time and music. Call 855-0272 with any questions.

The popular Shepherd's Food Pantry is available each Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, June 5, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

For the months of June, July and August, the church will have a new summer schedule. Starting Sunday, June 2, the Worship service will start at 9 a.m. and Children's Sunday School will take a summer break.

Sunday, June 9, at the 9 a.m. worship service, Pastor Mark Voll's sermon is titled "Focus on Ministry" with a text of 1 Thessalonians 1:1-10.

Bella Vista Community Church

Summer Arts Camp is Monday-Friday, June 17-21, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., for children entering grades 1-6. More information is available at the Information Center on Sunday mornings or online at bvcc.net. This year features exciting new classes such as clay, weaving and dance, including tap and ballet. Classes fill up quickly and are on a first-come, first-serve basis, so register early. Registration ends June 10.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Vacation Bible School will be from 9 a.m. to noon during the week of June 10-14 (Monday-Friday) for children who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade. Throw on your camera strap and buckle your seatbelt. VBS 2019 takes you on a wild adventure -- with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. As you seek out exotic animals, you'll also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in scripture. Kids go from bewildered to believing as they get "In The Wild" at this summer's VBS. Register online at www.humcbv.com or contact the church office for more details at 479-855-2277.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Do you love to sing? Would you enjoy brightening someone's day? If so, join the sing-along at Highlands Rehab and Healthcare Center at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 7. We encourage all Bella Vista area community singers to join with us to lift the spirits of the Highlands residents.

Mark your calendar. Community Blood Center will be at PCBV for the next blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, in the fellowship hall. Bella Vista residents can reserve a spot by calling the church office at 479-855-2390.

Village Baptist Church

Village Baptist Church has two events planned for the first week in June. On Wednesday, June 5, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, the Senior Ministry will present "Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)." SMP will explain how to recognize and report suspicious billing on Medicare statements, how to obtain the new Medicare card, will help resolve any discrepancies or suspicious charges and answer questions. Materials and excellent tools will be provided to help in being better healthcare consumers. As an added bonus, it will bring laminating equipment and laminate your Medicare card for free. The public is invited. Join the discussion to learn about the latest fraud and scams and important information about guarding your new Medicare card.

On Saturday, June 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the women's ministry of the church invites all to "Tea and Thee." Pick out a favorite hat to wear, bring a friend and come to the English garden for lots of fellowship, tasty treats and, of course, tea. There will be a fun-hat fashion show, uplifting devotions and special time with the Lord. The public is invited.

The church is located at 380 Glasgow Road. For more information about either of these events, call 479-855-7775 or visit the church website at www.vbconline.net.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

Following the 10:30 a.m. service this week, the Standing for Peace meets in the sanctuary at 12 p.m. The public is invited to pray with the church as it holds the vision to assist in manifesting peace.

Wednesday night classes, 7-8:30 p.m., will study "Heart-Centered Metaphysics," by Paul Hasselbeck and is co-facilitated by Kent Lowery and Rev Elise Cowan. Metaphysicians examine the key spiritual and philosophical issues surrounding our existence, asking questions such as "What is Nature?" A 10-minute meditation follows the class. The public is invited.

First United Methodist Church

A new Grandparents' Support Group has formed for grandparents who are raising grandchildren. The group meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the parlor. Are you raising your grandson or granddaughter? This probably wasn't in your greater plan, and you are not alone. The Rev. Jim Rowland will facilitate the group, which will allow you to meet other grandparents who are in the same position as you. Share stories, concerns, questions, joys, second chances and hope with others. If you aren't raising your grandkids, but know someone who is, please invite them to be a part of this group. This is an ongoing support group and is open to all in the community. Bring a friend.

Volunteers are needed to care for loved ones during the Bella Vista Caregiver's Support Group meeting (training provided). Due to the unexpected closing of Village House and its caregiving resources, the BV Caregiver's Group needs trained volunteers to care for loved ones who come with their caregivers to the support group which meets the first Thursday of each month from noon to 2 p.m. in the parlor. The group is open to the community and, if you are able to volunteer two hours of time once a month, please consider becoming a volunteer caregiver. If you would like more information, please contact Pastor Brenda, one of the facilitators for this group, at 479-855-1158.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

