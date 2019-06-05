ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners May 23 were: North/South -- first, Dale Morrisett and Fay Frey; second, Marilyn Brown and Val Watson; third, Mike Foley and Mel Briley. East/West -- first, Martha Kolb and Jo Bain; second, Len Fettig and Ray Lynch; third, Renee Charpie and Jeff LaCaze.

Winners May 28 were: North/South -- first, Barbara Fielding and Barbara Francis; second, Marilyn Brown and Laura Batey; third, Sally and Bob Dungan. East/West -- first, Mike Foley and Ray Lynch; second, Len Fettig and Dale Morrisett; third, Shari Hult and Martha Kolb.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners May 29 were: First-place team -- Roy Knafla, Ken Wood and Marj Shafer. Second-place team -- Connie Knafla, Ellie Wood, Art Hamilton and Lynda Delap. Bias Bowling is played every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. New players are always welcome to join. For information, call Lynda at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners May 28 were: first, Richard and Marsha Taylor (Welcome Back!); second, Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking; third, Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch; fourth, Al Akey and Stan Neukircher. Honorable mention -- Dottie and Chuck Seeley

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Chris at 479-268-6036.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners -- May 28

3-13 Rummy were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Max Waugh.

Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- No information submitted by press time.

This is a potluck and everyone is asked to bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. Play is every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. All players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wishing to play. For additional information, please call Herb at 309-868-4186.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners May 29 were: Men -- first, Bill Boucher; second, Gary Nelson; third, Mike Sammers. Women -- first, Jackie Nelson; second, Betty Sammers; third, Jan Franklin. Hosts for June 5 will be Bill Boucher and Dottie Carter.

Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners May 30 were: first, Connie Clark; second, Wilda Werner; third, Mildred Vennerbeck.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No sign-up is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities.

Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners May 23 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Alice Dickey. Table 2 -- first, Dottie Seeley; second, Clint Mason.

Dominoes are played every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday Night Euchre -- Second and Fourth

Winners May 23 were: Women -- first, Nancy Leberman; second, Katie Scherz; third, Fran Fish; fourth, Mabel Ashline. Honorable Mention -- Betty Launius. Men -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Ken Grzybowski; third, Jack Sadenwasser; fourth, Ron Simmons. Honorable Mention -- Keith Roberts

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Everyone is welcome to play. Contact Chris King at 479-268-6036 for details or questions.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for May 24 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Darlene Albers.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and play. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners May 24 were: Table 1 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Rich Yunker; third, Dan Bloomer. For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners May 25 were: BLUE Team (2-0) -- Gene Riedl, Joyce Hansen, Zona Dahl, Bud Bremner, Jerry Vunk, Fran Fish and Marj Shafer. RED Team -- Art Hamilton, Ellie Roberts, Virgie Riedl, Chuck Hurl, Sam Brehm, Darlene Albers and Marie Ryan.

Next game day is June 1. Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 06/05/2019