After a well-attended input session, a deluge of emails and a petition, members of the Joint Advisory Committee on Golf agreed they will not recommend closing the nine-hole Brittany Golf Course. There was no vote taken at last week's special meeting but, one-by-one, each committee member said he or she would not vote to close it.

The idea was first presented at April's meeting of the board of directors. General Manager Tom Judson said the course is not well used and the rounds have dropped since the nine holes at Berksdale opened. Before the flood in April 2017, Berksdale was an 18-hole course, but repairing flood damage was considered too expensive and the course was redesigned as a nine-hole course. Judson said he believes some of the nine-hole golfers who would have played Brittany find Berksdale a flatter, easier course. The board agreed to ask the JAC for a recommendation.

In May about 250 people attended a public input session and most were there to support keeping the course open. In addition, about 100 people sent emails to a special email address about the topic, and at least 85 of those wanted the course to remain open. A petition with 350 signatures was also received, Jason Loyd, committee chairman, said.

According to the POA website, Brittany was designed as an executive course: "Its distinctive layout features five par threes and four par fours with two tee choices. At 1,889 yards from the white tees, the terrain tests your short game. Brittany is a favorite for new golfers and anyone with just an hour to play."

Bella Vista had another nine-hole course in the Highlands. In 2013, flooding forced a decision on the nine-hole Branchwood course after the irrigation system and the cart path were heavily damaged. The board had already discussed closing it several times because it was underused. After the flood, it never reopened. A concrete walking trail was unveiled two years later and it has become a popular amenity.

A different flood damaged the 18-hole Berksdale course in 2017 and it reopened a few months later as a "full-length, 36-par nine-hole course," the website says.

Many Brittany supporters argued that the nine holes on Berksdale are longer and more difficult for elderly or players with stamina issues. There are two golf groups which only play on Brittany.

"If fills a niche," committee member Susan Nuttall said. She believes some golfers will quit playing rather than move to Berksdale.

Many of commenters pointed out that Berksdale may be flooded again, but Brittany has never been flooded.

The emails and the public input sessions gave many members a chance to suggest marketing plans for Brittany. Members of the committee also had ideas.

Mary Riorden suggested a family pass, so children can play with parents or grandparents at a reduced rate. Donated clubs could be collected and loaned to new golfers.

Phil Spencer said marketing materials should emphasize the speed of a nine-hole game.

Nuttall said the marketing should be included in the general email blasts so people who haven't signed up for the golf email can see it. Brittany may pull in some people who don't regularly golf.

Several emails had mentioned First Tee, a nonprofit that introduces children to golf. Golf Operations director Darryl Muldoon reminded the group that Bella Vista has a junior golf program that is growing. First Tee isn't interested in operating in Bella Vista, he said, but the POA staff has contacted local schools and the Benton County Boys and Girls Club.

The golf committee will have it's regular monthly meeting this afternoon, June 6, at 4 p.m., and will take an official vote on the recommendation. The board will probably consider it at its monthly meeting on June 27.

General News on 06/05/2019