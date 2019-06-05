The Bella Vista Library Summer Reading Program is back, and we're all set to kick it off with a celebration starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the library, located at 11 Dickens Place in Bella Vista. The theme of this year's program is "A Universe of Stories!"

Join us for program registration during the kickoff, plus a bounce house for the kids, fun provided by The Amazeum, and snow cones for all, thanks to Kona Ice.

This program is for readers of all ages and will run from Thursday, June 13 to Thursday, July 18. The library will offer events for everyone, from preschool-aged children to adults, to encourage everyone to take time this summer (and all year long) to read.

The Read to Me program is for kids ages 0-11, who listen to parents and guardians read stories to them, while the Count Books Program is aimed at kids ages 6-11 who are independent readers beginning to enjoy picture books. Kids ages 6-11 who are into chapter books can sign up for the Count Pages Program, and teens ages 12-17 can participate in the Teen Program to count the number of pages they read. Adults can participate too in the Adult Program, for ages 18 and up.

Prizes from gracious sponsors in Bella Vista and surrounding areas are available for participants. There will be weekly participation prizes and a grand prize drawing for each reading program.

Weekly special events will also be held during the program, including Tommy Terrific, Opera in the Ozarks, Mr. Jeff Science Guy and more, and the library will host a pizza party on the last day of the program for all participants.

Follow the library's website at www.bvpl.org for all event listings.

