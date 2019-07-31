Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association Results

Brittany July 24 -- Low Team Net-Twosome

A-Flight: First -- Bob Bumgardner and Jim Edgar (61); Second -- Dave Prudhomme and Joe D'Anna (63); Third (Tie) -- John Schmitt and Blind Draw / Z.C. Wilson and Blind Draw (65)

B-Flight: First -- Dan Burmester and Randy Dietz (61); Second, Tom Kelley and Jerry Young (63); Third -- Ralph Trigg and Jim Smith (64)

C-Flight: First (Tie) -- Gary Nelson and John Haynes / Keith Hall and Dick Steuber (60); Third -- Pat Ivers and Bob McCartney (61)

D-Flight: First -- J. Doug Johnston and Austin Miller (54); Second -- Don Fenton and Hilary Krueger (56); Third -- Bill Shank and Mike Robinson (62)

