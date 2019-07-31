The POA Board of Directors approved an increase in the transfer fee at their regular board meeting on Thursday. The fee to transfer a deed to a new owner will now be $175, up from $150.

The fee is waived if a surviving spouse wants to remove the name of their deceased partner, General Manager Tom Judson told the board.

The board also approved the auditor's report which was prepared by BKD, a CPA firm. The report was a little late, Judson said, because of the unusual expenses associated with the Trafalgar Road fire. It will be posted on the website under bellavistapoa.com/governance/financials/.

The discussion of POA finances gave board member Jim Abrahamson the opportunity to point out that the Food and Beverage Division, which includes both Lakepoint Event Center and the Country Club Restaurant, as well as smaller operations at the Highlands and Metfield, was in the black.

"It's starting to turn and it's starting to get better," he said.

A new one page summary of the monthly financials was unveiled to the board at the meeting. It uses graphics to make it easily understood and lists each department and its variance to the budget. It also lists the available cash and reserves of both the POA and the POA Water Department. There are lines for funds borrowed from the Water Department and from the line of credit. The report, named the One Pager, will also be on the website.

Because the closing of the sale of the Ark./Mo. land was delayed by survey work, the POA will probably use the line of credit this month to pay contractors who worked on the Trafalgar Road fire, Judson said. He expects the land sale will go through and the POA will receive $1,475,000 for the 367 acres purchased in 2000.

One of the contractors is writing the plan to officially "close" the site. The plan needs approval from the Arkansas Department of Environmentally Quality.

Answering a question from board member Teah Bidwell, POA staff attorney Doug McCash said there is no word yet on other responsible parties that may be liable for some of the fire costs.

Judson had some good news about the Highland's Stump Dump. The plan to officially "close" that site includes a geo-synthetic clay liner but the liner may be smaller than expected. The 35-year-old site is not as large as staff had estimated, so the project may be less expensive than feared.

Judson said the Golf Joint Advisory Committee will make a recommendation about the bridge at Berksdale. An engineering firm, Crafton Tull, inspected the damaged bridge and submitted estimates to repair it, to replace it or to remove it. If the bridge is removed, the nine holes of Berksdale that were open after the April 2017 flood will have to remain closed.

The next Golf JAC meeting will be Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. Committee Chair Jason Lloyd asked if it should be moved to Riordan Hall so spectators can attend. Judson said it might be better to remain in the Country Club and use the Vista Room -- the large gathering space between BV's and the pro shop.

The boards next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on August 22 at the Country Club.

General News on 07/31/2019