Village Bible Church

Wednesday, July 31, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Sunday, Aug. 4, at the 9 a.m. worship service with communion, associate pastor Al Frank will bring the message and will continue Pastor Voll's sermon series titled "Waiting for Christ." This Sunday's sermon is titled "Saved and Standing Firm" with a text of 2 Thessalonians 2:13-17.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

GriefShare classes will begin on Aug. 29, with an orientation "short" class on Thursday, Aug. 22. The meetings will be at 3 p.m. each Thursday in the church library, with the 13 weeks of study ending on Nov. 22. Each meeting will last approximately two hours. Classes are open to everyone and are especially helpful for those with a recent loss of a loved one. Signup sheets can be found on the entryway kiosk, or call the church office at 479-855-0272 to register. This will allow for the proper number of books to be ordered. Attendees receive the $15 books free, though a donation is welcome. For further information, contact Dorothy Jones on her cellphone at 479-366-1700 or at home 479-855-7295.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Collections include the "Best Choice" PVC labels which they are able to redeem to purchase items needed for the pantry. Donation containers are located in the church narthex.

There will be a "special" Communion service on Aug. 6 for those who are unable to attend a regular worship service. Following the service, lunch will be served. If anyone needs transportation to this service or any other service, please call the church office.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

"Nonresistance and the Power of Center" message will be presented by the Rev. Elise Cowan at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, followed by refreshments and a noon prayer team meeting. For special prayer needs, contact the Rev. Elise at minister@unityozarks.org. Please join to pray for those who have requested prayers as well as Peace and Oneness.

Wednesday night class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. continues studying Heart-Centered Metaphysics by Paul Hasselbeck, co-facilitated by the Rev. Elise Cowan and Kent Lowery. Following the book discussion, the class is studying various forms of meditation.

First United Methodist Church

United Methodist Women will hold its annual Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. There is something for everyone. There will be no clothing, large furniture or TVs for sale, but almost everything else you can imagine -- from toys, tools, electronics, kitchenware, linens, books, gardening/yard items, knickknacks and more. Orange and cinnamon rolls will be sold until all gone, and lunch will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A grandparent's support group has formed for grandparents who are raising grandchildren. Meetings take place at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of each month in the parlor. Are you raising your grandson or granddaughter? This probably wasn't in your greater plan, and you are not alone. Do you feel frustrated, isolated, out of your element? A "support" group has been formed just for you. The Rev. Jim Rowland facilitates the group and the invitation is for everyone to meet other grandparents who are in the same position. Share stories, concerns, questions, joys, second chances and hope with others.

Caregivers Support group, which met for several years at Village House in Bella Vista, has moved its meetings to First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista. Meetings are from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month. On Aug. 1, there will be a panel discussion of the various types of caregiving, "How to Make the Transition to Full-time Caregiving Communities." A panel of experts will talk about the different levels of care, how to choose a community and give information on resources to help with the transition. Experts will include representatives from senior relocation services, assisted living with memory care and skilled nursing. Caregivers are welcome to bring those they care for as there are trained volunteers to watch over them during the meeting.

Prayer Shawl Ministry meets at 10 am. on Fridays in the parlor and is an hour of visiting and stitching. This group is for anyone interested in learning to knit. The shawls are given to shut-ins, those who are grieving and in other circumstances. Each shawl is prayed over and blessed as it is being lovingly made.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

Bella Vista Community Church

BVCC hosts special guest speaker Dan Rogers from Mission Aviation Fellowship on Sunday, Aug. 4, in both worship services at 9:30 and 11 a.m.

A new men's fellowship group meets from 8 to 9 a.m. every Monday at Papa Mike's restaurant. Please contact the church office to sign up or call 479-640-6034 for more information.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Aug. 4, discussion of the August theme of Wonder focuses on the notion that "we are sacred beings in a sacred world."

Village Baptist Church

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, the senior ministry of Village Baptist Church will hold its monthly Celebrate Seniors meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The program will be conducted by Lisa Reeves, who is the principal attorney at Advantage Estate Planning, with legal services focusing on estate and personal planning, living trusts, asset protection, wills, probate and probate litigation, guardianships, planning for special needs, living wills, powers of attorney, health care directives and elder law issues which include Medicare, Medicaid and veterans benefits. Reeves is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Arkansas Bar Association. The public is encouraged to attend this meeting. The church is located at 380 Glasgow Road. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-7775 or visit the website at www.vbconline.net.

