Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners July 23 were: first, Sharyn Hughes; second, Jan Horswell; third, Marian Eagle; fourth, Marie Ryan.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners July 23 were for:

3-13 Rummy: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Larry Olsen. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marj Shafer.

Texas Canasta: Table 1 -- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Becki King. Table 2 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Donna Senesac

The gameplay is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners July 18 were: North/South -- first, Judy Bappe and Linda Wallman; second, Ray Lynch and Andy Fritsch; third, Marilyn Brown and Billie Herriott

East/West -- first, Nancy Weatherly and Robbie Tyler; second, Joe Warren and Mike Schomaker; third, Hilary Krueger and Nadine Duffy.

Winners July 23 were: North/South -- first, Gary Stumbo and Ernie Grant; second, Maxine McClain and RuthAnn Vavrinek; third, Marilyn Brown and Laura Batey.

East/West -- first, Mel and Jane Briley; second, Mike Shoemaker and Pauline Longstaff; third, Robert Gromatka and Jeff LaCaze.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners July 24 were: Men -- first, John Ronck; second, Dan Rogers; third, Ed Downey. Women -- first, Lois Taylor; second, Jeanne Downey; third, Betty Sammer.

Hosts for Aug. 7 will be Bill Boucher and Dottie Carter. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome anytime. There are no reservations or weekly obligations.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities.

Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners July 25 were: first, Marilyn VanDyke; second, Anita Ebert; third, John Young.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners July 18 were: Table 1 -- first, Linda Ervin; second, Ray Borst. Table 2 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Herb Ayres.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for additional information.

Thursday Concordia Double Deck Pinochle

Winners July 18 were: first, Marie Ryan; second, Mabel Ashland; third, Herb Ayres.

This group plays at 6 p.m. every Thursday at Concordia in the second-floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. New players will be given instruction on how to play. All are encouraged to give it a try. For more information, contact Art at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners July 18 were: Table 1 -- first, Nelda Tommer; second, Darlene Kuta. Table 2 -- first, Bill Schernikau; second, Sadie Frerking.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for July 19 were: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Becki King. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game, with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners July 19 were: Table 1 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Rich Yunker. Table 2 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Alan Akey. High Score: Wayne Doyle For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners July 20 were: RED Team (2-0) -- Art Hamilton, Virgie Riedl, Jerry Vnuk, Joyce Hansen and Zona Dahl. BLUE Team -- Gene Riedl, Darlene Albers, Becki King, Chuck Hurl and Fran Fish.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience needed and no cost to play. Come enjoy the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 07/31/2019