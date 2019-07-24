Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Although dirt work is already underway, the Bella Vista Library Foundation Board held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the new addition to the library on Sunday. Among the ceremonial diggers were Doug Farner, representing the fundraising committee; Arlyn Engelken, representing the Foundation Board; Harris McKee, representing individual donors; Library Director Suzanne Adams, representing the city; and Brian Kelly for the Friends of the Bella Vista Library.

After eight years of fundraising, the Library Foundation broke ground for a new addition on Sunday.

"This library has always been and continues to be the property of the people of Bella Vista," Foundation Chair Susan Santos announced. More than 90 percent of the funds raised for the addition came from the people of Bella Visa, she said.

When the city took over operations of the library in 2014, it did not take over the building which belongs to the Library Foundation. The Foundation evolved from a group of Bella Vista residents who decided they needed a library in 1981. It became a nonprofit with it's own "Friends group" and raised enough money to build the current library in the mid '90s.

The library board was working on plans to add on to the library in 2011 and fundraising started then.

There were some state grants, Santos said at the groundbreaking and Cooper Communities donated the necessary property. But most of the money came from fundraisers ranging from the annual letter to supporters to the used book store run by the Friends of the Bella Vista Library. Earlier this year the Friends' donations exceeded $200,000.

The new addition will include a meeting room that will seat 110 people, Board Member Tom Wooters said. There will also be a smaller meeting space. The children's library will move and expand into the new addition. A separate entrance will go directly into the new space so it will be usable even when the library is closed.

There will also be two study rooms that can be used for tutoring and a quiet reading room, Santos said.

"This is a leap of faith," Santos said, adding that the Foundation doesn't have excess funds if building costs increase during the project and she expects they will. She's hoping fundraising will continue even while the building takes shape.

The parking lot is a separate project. Wooters said the land was donated by Cooper to extend the current parking lot, but right now there's not enough money.

The Foundation raised $2 million for the project and Santos hopes to raise another $200,000. The work should be completed in January 2020.

The space inside the library will almost double, Director Suzanne Adams said.

General News on 07/24/2019