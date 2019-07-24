Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Library staff member Brianna Cook, left, works with event coordinator Bailley Kinser to serve pizza to families who participated in the library's summer reading program.

The library's summer reading program ended with a pizza party last Thursday afternoon.

Event coordinator Bailley Kinser said the youth program had 457 total readers this year, up from approximately 330 last year.

Readers in some categories counted books, totaling 4,680, while others counted pages, totaling 114,089, she said, and overall completion in the six-weeks doubled compared to last year.

The summer reading program is a national program among libraries, she explained, and this year's theme was "Universe of Stories" to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, which the library worked to tie in with the various events and presentations associated with the program.

Kinser said she's proud of the kids who put in effort reading and she appreciates sponsors that provided prizes for them.

"We're really grateful for all of our friends in the community," Kinser said.

Children's librarian Ellen Farwell said the library receives lots of local donations to help with the program and some from as far out as Branson, Mo.

Among those completing the program was Bella Vista resident Jude Rhodes, 5.

His father, Ahryn Rhodes, said his son participated last year as well. The boy is young enough that his parents read to him at this point, he said, but he enjoys it all the same.

Rhodes said his family appreciates the program and he's glad it's pushing kids to read more.

"He loves reading lots of books," Rhodes said. "It's really fun, they give him the badges and the lanyard."

General News on 07/24/2019