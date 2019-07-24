Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The current inhabitants of the nursery room at the Bella Vista Shelter, three lab-mix puppies who are about 13 weeks old, will soon move into a regular run to make room for a litter of Chihuahuas.

When the executive director of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter leaves her small office, she must climb over a baby gate to get out. She's currently sharing her office with a mother cat and five kittens. Meanwhile, shelter manager Laurie May has an elderly Shih Tzu with a bad haircut underfoot as she talks on the phone with someone looking for a place for a litter of feral kittens. It's summer and the animal shelter is full.

It's always like this, May confirms. It doesn't even matter how big the shelter is. There will always be more dogs and cats than the shelter can hold.

The shelter has a contract with the city to house stray animals the police department picks up, but it's not a city facility. It's an independent non-profit run by a board of directors.

Director Dee Dee Knight-Matney explains that crowding is a seasonal issue. Kitten season starts in the spring and there are always lots of kittens. Right now the shelter has 94 cats and a waiting list. When people call looking to drop off a stray cat, the shelter staff asks them to keep the cat until space opens up. Besides the cats and kittens in the shelter, several volunteers are fostering litters of kittens.

It could be avoided if people would spay and neuter their animals, May said.

"People who are feeding stray cats need to get them neutered," she said. "If you're feeding them, they are your responsibility."

One female cat can create 12,000 offspring in five years when you count multiple generations.

Spay Arkansas and the NWA Cat Project can help with spay and neuter costs, May said. If a cat is feral, it can be altered for only $8 and then released, she said.

But before kitten season even ends, the dogs start coming.

"We go through this every July," Knight-Matney said. "It starts right at the first and coincides with the fireworks."

Some of those dogs are reclaimed, but many are not. Between June 14 and July 18, the shelter took in 73 animals.

When a dog comes into the shelter, it is kept in isolation for a few days to see if an owner will reclaim it. A dog has to be vaccinated before it can go into the runs with the rest of the population. The staff can vaccinate new dogs, but rather than vaccinating unnecessarily, it prefers to keep a dog in isolation. But there's a limit to how much isolation space there is.

Right now, May said, there are three puppies in the one run the shelter uses as a nursery. Since the shelter just took in a pregnant chihuahua, those puppies will soon be moving.

With the isolation room full, one of the cat rooms is in use for isolation as well. In spite of the heat, two dogs that may be reclaimed soon, are in shaded outside pens.

The shelter takes every dog the city dog officer picks up. It sometimes takes strays that residents bring in, but it has to know the dog was found in Bella Vista. People will bring dogs that were found in other areas to the Bella Vista Shelter and not only does that add to the overcrowding, it also makes it difficult for anyone who is looking for his or her dog.

Dogs found outside of Bella Vista in the county go to the Humane Society in Rogers. Dogs found in Bentonville go to the Centerton Shelter. Neither of those shelters takes cats.

Some of the summer dogs have turned out to be expensive, May said. One of the three puppies in the nursery came in with a broken leg and the Shih Tzu in her office had eye problems.

"This is what happens when we get pushed to the limit," Knight-Mattney said. "It tends to snowball. We have vet bills and more mouths to feed. We need more meds and vaccines."

Luckily, when the Shelter puts out a call for help, the community responds with donations of food and dollars.

Long-term, the board is considering a plan the staff has come up with. It would like to tear down the old, unusable building and replace it with a boarding facility. That way the shelter would always have an income.

"We have a lot of people who adopted from us who want to board with us. That's something we would like to do."

If the board approves the plan, there will be a lot of work ahead, she said. First, it needs a drawing and some cost estimates and then there will have to be a capital campaign.

In the meantime, shelter staffers are juggling animals between rooms, runs and foster homes and hoping for the best.

