"Hi, I'm Mark Voll. I'm an addict in recovery." "Hi, Mark."

That's how you and I probably envision the opening of a personal testimony at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. It is likely we have close family and friends who know what it means to struggle with addictions. Perhaps the person reading this article is in that place right now.

The church I serve recently hosted a group of 25 men from the Adult and Teen Challenge program in Neosho, Mo. It is a faith-based program of redemption and recovery that helps men redirect and repurpose their lives. It has a remarkable success rate. They are a part of a nation-wide network that serves men and women, teens through adults in their sixties. Some programs even specialize in serving mothers with addictions who have young children. They are able to stay together while mom is getting help with her life and the children are helped as well.

We have a family in our congregation with a son being helped by an Adult and Teen Challenge ministry center in Milwaukee, Wis. My wife and I have a nephew in the program in Antonio, Texas.

The men who were with us ranged in age from 19 to over 60. They enthusiastically sang songs of faith and hope, and two of them shared their stories of addiction and the road to recovery through embracing, in a very personal and real way, the transforming grace and love of God through the person of Jesus Christ.

While listening to them, it occurred to me that I too was set free from addiction. In fact, every true disciple of Jesus Christ would likely acknowledge that truth. For some of us, our addiction was to the pursuit of material wealth, fame, power or prestige. Some of us, in retrospect, were addicted to the practice of what I call "cultural church-ianity;" considering ourselves Christians because we identified with a church or gave money or were confirmed or baptized. We knew how to "do church" even without personally knowing, serving or following Jesus Christ. We'd get our "church fix" occasionally but still feel spiritually unsatisfied and not know why. That was me at one time in my life. Can you relate?

The same answer for the addiction issues of the 25 men who visited our church from Adult and Teen Challenge is the answer to anyone willing to admit whatever their addiction might be. Jesus Christ told the Pharisees who questioned His willingness to talk with Zacchaeus, a man "addicted" to greedily and dishonestly cheating people, "The Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost." (Luke 19:10)

And the Apostle Paul, formerly known as Saul, the persecutor of Christians, who was himself "addicted" to religious righteousness and religious power, after being redeemed and his life repurposed by Jesus Christ testified, "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, they are a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. All this is from God, who through Christ reconciled us to Himself and gave us the ministry of reconciliation" (2 Corinthians 5:17-18).

I'd be happy to share more of my story of recovery from addiction and how knowing Jesus Christ and pursuing life in Him and for Him is able to set people free. I'm Mark Voll. Just ask me.

Mark Voll is the pastor of the Village Bible Evangelical Free Church. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 07/24/2019