Monday, July 15

1:14 a.m. Police arrested Phyllis Pennington, 40, in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Hampton Place.

1:25 p.m. Police received a report of a deer stuck in bushes on Pithlochry Circle.

11:47 p.m. Police arrested Ray Schlegek, 43, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit and speeding during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Tuesday, July 16

9:22 a.m. A blue Huffy bicycle was reportedly stolen from a property on Westbury Drive.

7:09 p.m. Police arrested William Stanton, 57, in connection with terroristic threatening after receiving a walk-in report of threats.

Wednesday, July 17

8:52 a.m. Firefighters put out a stove fire on Pease Drive.

2:38 p.m. Police arrested Amber Wanamaker, 48, in connection with aggravated assault after receiving a report of a road rage incident in which a driver pulled a gun on someone else near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Riordan Road.

Thursday, July 18

3:32 a.m. Firefighters investigated a potential structure fire on Queensborough Drive. It proved to be a false alarm caused by a detector without a battery. Firefighters replaced the battery before leaving.

Friday, July 19

12:21 p.m. Police arrested Jonathan Boswell, 67, in connection with assault after responding to a disturbance call on Frampton Lane.

9:58 p.m. Police responded to a potential burglary on Burnham Drive. The home was clear.

Saturday, July 20

11:19 p.m. Police arrested Joycelyn Rogers, 24, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit and failure to dim during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

3:26 p.m. Firefighters put out a vehicle fire and brush fire near Rocky Dell Hollow Road.

Sunday, July 21

10:26 a.m. A residence's door appeared to be kicked open on Littrell Drive.

