Monday, July 15
1:14 a.m. Police arrested Phyllis Pennington, 40, in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Hampton Place.
1:25 p.m. Police received a report of a deer stuck in bushes on Pithlochry Circle.
11:47 p.m. Police arrested Ray Schlegek, 43, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit and speeding during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.
Tuesday, July 16
9:22 a.m. A blue Huffy bicycle was reportedly stolen from a property on Westbury Drive.
7:09 p.m. Police arrested William Stanton, 57, in connection with terroristic threatening after receiving a walk-in report of threats.
Wednesday, July 17
8:52 a.m. Firefighters put out a stove fire on Pease Drive.
2:38 p.m. Police arrested Amber Wanamaker, 48, in connection with aggravated assault after receiving a report of a road rage incident in which a driver pulled a gun on someone else near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Riordan Road.
Thursday, July 18
3:32 a.m. Firefighters investigated a potential structure fire on Queensborough Drive. It proved to be a false alarm caused by a detector without a battery. Firefighters replaced the battery before leaving.
Friday, July 19
12:21 p.m. Police arrested Jonathan Boswell, 67, in connection with assault after responding to a disturbance call on Frampton Lane.
9:58 p.m. Police responded to a potential burglary on Burnham Drive. The home was clear.
Saturday, July 20
11:19 p.m. Police arrested Joycelyn Rogers, 24, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit and failure to dim during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.
3:26 p.m. Firefighters put out a vehicle fire and brush fire near Rocky Dell Hollow Road.
Sunday, July 21
10:26 a.m. A residence's door appeared to be kicked open on Littrell Drive.
General News on 07/24/2019
Print Headline: Police Reports