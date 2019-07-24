The committee that makes the rules and regulations for the Bella Vista POA is without a chairman while the entire POA board considers the next step. The Rules and Regulations Committee chairmanship was a topic at the board's Thursday morning work session.

After last month's full board meeting, the committee met and attempted to elect a chairman. There are four board members on the committee including two who are new to the board. Only one of the current committee served on that committee last year, Jerry Hover. He was one of two nominees for the chairman.

The second nominee was Steve McKee.

After two votes, the committee was deadlocked 2 to 2 and General Manager Tom Judson, a nonvoting member of the committee suggested that the full board should make the decision.

At the work session, McKee pointed out that policy 103.5 states that committees elect their own chairman. It doesn't say how the chairman is elected, he said, so a coin toss might be a way to break the tie.

POA attorney Doug McCash and board chairwoman Ruth Hatcher, who ran the recent Rules and Regs meeting, were not at the work session and Judson said they should both be consulted about McKee's idea.

There's no Rules and Regulations meeting scheduled, and McKee suggested that one be called after next week's board meeting.

Teah Bidwell, the fourth member of the committee, attended the works session via telephone and she agreed that next week will be a good time for the meeting. Judson said he would check to see if there any other conflicts.

The board heard an update on two stump dumps at the work session. The west-side stump dump which closed about one year ago was inspected by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality recently. The POA is working with the ADEQ on a plan to formally close the site. It will probably be sealed by a geothermal liner that will be special ordered.

On Trafalgar Road, where a former stump dump location became an underground fire that burned for most of the last year, Judson said the fire is out and the site appears stable. The area was seeded last week to improve the stability. A plan to close that site is also in the works, he said.

Although the work isn't yet complete, Judson believes the Trafalgar Road fire will cost the POA about $4,000,000. The process to close the site may take several years, he said.

Judson also suggested an increase in the transfer fee that is paid when a deed changes hands. The current fee of $150 has been in place since 2015. The fee is waived when a surviving spouse changes the deed to just one name, Judson said.

The board will vote on a new fee of $175.

When the board meets at 6 p.m. on Thursday this week, it will review the audited financial statement, and vote to add members to two Joint Advisory Committees. There may be more information on the damaged bridge on the Berksdale Golf Course.

