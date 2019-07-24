Pea Ridge National Military Park is excited and honored to host the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society for a Star Party from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Sugar Creek Astronomical Society members will be setting up telescopes for the public to view the dark night sky over the battlefield.

We will look at Jupiter, Saturn and deep sky objects (weather permitting). So, grab your telescopes and head out to the park. Don't have a telescope? No worries, there will be telescopes set up and available. Participants are encouraged to bring drinking water and insect repellent. Admission is free. For more information, call 479-451-8122, ext. 1227.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off U.S. Highway 62.

